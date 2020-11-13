Lawrence C. "Rex" Vairo, 92, of Matoaca, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020. He was born on February 28, 1928 to the late Louis and Hessie May Purdy Vairo. Mr. Vairo was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Ann Wynn Vairo; and a son, Louis Anthony "Tony" Vairo.
Rex was a lifetime member of Matoaca Baptist Church, and a faithful servant. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy during World War II, and retired after 38 years with Brown & Williamson Tobacco Corp. He had a passion for woodworking and was an avid hunter and fisherman.
He is survived by a daughter, Debra Vairo (David) of Surry; son, John Phillip Vairo and wife, Shelly of Matoaca; five grandchildren, Lisa, Angie, Louis, Kendal, and Mackenzie; three great-grandchildren, Julia, Woody and Nate; sister, Charlotte; numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the Magnolias of Chesterfield for their compassionate care shown to Mr. Vairo.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, November 16, 2020 in Matoaca Baptist Church, 6409 River Road, S. Chesterfield, Virginia 23803. Interment will follow in East Matoaca Cemetery. His remains will rest from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, November 15, 2020 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Home, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Matoaca Baptist Church. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.