1/
LAWRENCE C. VAIRO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LAWRENCE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lawrence C. "Rex" Vairo, 92, of Matoaca, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020. He was born on February 28, 1928 to the late Louis and Hessie May Purdy Vairo. Mr. Vairo was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Ann Wynn Vairo; and a son, Louis Anthony "Tony" Vairo.

Rex was a lifetime member of Matoaca Baptist Church, and a faithful servant. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy during World War II, and retired after 38 years with Brown & Williamson Tobacco Corp. He had a passion for woodworking and was an avid hunter and fisherman.

He is survived by a daughter, Debra Vairo (David) of Surry; son, John Phillip Vairo and wife, Shelly of Matoaca; five grandchildren, Lisa, Angie, Louis, Kendal, and Mackenzie; three great-grandchildren, Julia, Woody and Nate; sister, Charlotte; numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the Magnolias of Chesterfield for their compassionate care shown to Mr. Vairo.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, November 16, 2020 in Matoaca Baptist Church, 6409 River Road, S. Chesterfield, Virginia 23803. Interment will follow in East Matoaca Cemetery. His remains will rest from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, November 15, 2020 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Home, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Matoaca Baptist Church. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Matoaca Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved