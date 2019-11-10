|
Mr. Lawrence Eugene Harris entered into eternal rest on Monday, November 4, 2019 at his residence. He was born to the late George Douglas and Lottie Alice Johnson Harris on April 29, 1929 in Sutherland, Virginia. Gene, as he was as known to so many, was a product of the Dinwiddie Public Schools. He gave his life to Christ at an early age at the family church, Rocky Branch Baptist Church, Sutherland.
He was predeceased by his parents, brother, George Nathaniel Harris and sister, Lottie Lee Harris Williams.
Gene was a Veteran of World War II, he was a retiree of the Montgomery County Public Schools and the Department of the Army.
Gene could be found at home entertaining his children and grandchildren. He loved episodes of In the Heat of the Night and would heartily cheer his beloved Dallas Cowboys. He and Ann loved traveling and sharing time with their travel mates, Gene and Joan Martin.
Gene leaves to cherish his memory: his loving and loyal wife, Ann M. Harris: three sons, Lawrence Andrew "Spickey" Harris, Walter "Bubba" Harris and Andre S. Farley; a loving daughter, Darcelle Eugenia "De" Harris Walker; two stepsons, Allen Martin and Leonard Whitmore, Jr.; grandchildren, Victoria Louise and Joseph Donnell Walker, Andrea Farley, ZyAia Gallo, Dante Alexander, Brittany Farley, Andre Farley, ShiLa Farley, and DeAre Farley; great-grandchild, Taylor Brent Walker; son-in-law, Joseph Walker; daughter-in-law, Rochelle Farley; brothers-in-law, Eugene Martin (Joan), Clarence Martin (June), Richard Jones (Hazel); sisters-in-law, Ethel Porter "E", Irene Beckwith, Frances Martin, and Shirley Martin; devoted niece, Natalie Harris Myers; a loving great-niece, Lauren Nicole Myers; a dedicated nephew, Johnny Williams (Pat); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Service will be held 11:00 A.M., Tuesday, November 12, 2019 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment will be held at the Virginia Veterans Cemetery.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911.
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019