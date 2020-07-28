Early Friday morning, July 24, 2020, our hearts were sadden by the sudden passing our beloved brother, uncle, nephew and friend, Mr. Lawrence Eurgene Grandison, affectionally known as Chubby. However, our hearts yet rejoice for 66 years of a life well lived.
Lawrence was born on April 12, 1954, to the late Clifton and Mary Grandison in Dinwiddie Country. He was educated through the Dinwiddie Country Public School System. At an early age he was baptized at the Little Zion Baptist Church, Carson, Virginia but frequently attended Tabernacle Baptist Church after relocating to Petersburg, Virginia.
He was reunited in heaven not only by his parents but also two sisters, Mildred Hicks and Ruth Taylor; two nephews, Darien Trevor Hicks and Giovanni K. Grandison.
Chubby was a very quiet, dependable, and humble individual. As a little child hard work ethics was instilled in him. Working on the farm and helping in the family business prepared him for adulthood. He was blessed with skillful hands being able to do various odds and ends. He took pride in his appearance when he got dressed up, he was cool as a cucumber.
Chubby is survived by three loving siblings, Ms. Mae K Grandison of Macon, GA, Rev. James Grandison (Sylvia) of Charlotte, NC, and Ms. Mashelia (Shelia) Grandison of Dinwiddie, VA; a brother-in-law, Mr. Murriell Hicks of Dinwiddie, VA; five nephews, Mr. Rodrigo M. Grandison of Dinwiddie, Virginia, Mr. DuriKyi T. Hicks (Renee) of Chester, Virginia, Mr. Travis Grandison Philadelphia, PA, Mr. Durrell T. Hicks (Ashley) of Alexandria VA; and Mr. Sean Grandison of Charlotte, NC; one niece, Rene M. Thompson of Charlotte, NC; six great nephews; one grand-niece; one great-great niece; five aunts, Mrs. Bertha Henderson of Dinwiddie, VA, Mrs. Lady Roberts of McKenney VA, Ms. Ruth Phidd of New York, Mrs. Geraldine Coleman of McKenney, VA, and Mr. Dorothy Coleman of Dinwiddie VA; an uncle Mr. Alvin Coleman (Ree) of McKenney VA; devoted friends, David Washington, Raymond White, Earl Gattis, and William Ellis; his extended family at the Lafayette House; and a great host of cousins and friends.
A public visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in the chapel of Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530. S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803. Homegoing Celebration will be held 11 A.M. July 29, 2020, at the McKenney Chapel, 1107 Doyle Blvd, McKenney, Virginia. Interment to follow at the Big Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery.
In keeping with the guidelines set forth by the state of Virginia, all visitors must wear masks and socially distance themselves at all viewings and services.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the professional staff- Petersburg Chapel- Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803. (804)863-4411. www.johnsonservices.us.