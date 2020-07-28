1/1
LAWRENCE EURGENE GRANDISON
1954 - 2020
Early Friday morning, July 24, 2020, our hearts were sadden by the sudden passing our beloved brother, uncle, nephew and friend, Mr. Lawrence Eurgene Grandison, affectionally known as Chubby. However, our hearts yet rejoice for 66 years of a life well lived.

Lawrence was born on April 12, 1954, to the late Clifton and Mary Grandison in Dinwiddie Country. He was educated through the Dinwiddie Country Public School System. At an early age he was baptized at the Little Zion Baptist Church, Carson, Virginia but frequently attended Tabernacle Baptist Church after relocating to Petersburg, Virginia.

He was reunited in heaven not only by his parents but also two sisters, Mildred Hicks and Ruth Taylor; two nephews, Darien Trevor Hicks and Giovanni K. Grandison.

Chubby was a very quiet, dependable, and humble individual. As a little child hard work ethics was instilled in him. Working on the farm and helping in the family business prepared him for adulthood. He was blessed with skillful hands being able to do various odds and ends. He took pride in his appearance when he got dressed up, he was cool as a cucumber.

Chubby is survived by three loving siblings, Ms. Mae K Grandison of Macon, GA, Rev. James Grandison (Sylvia) of Charlotte, NC, and Ms. Mashelia (Shelia) Grandison of Dinwiddie, VA; a brother-in-law, Mr. Murriell Hicks of Dinwiddie, VA; five nephews, Mr. Rodrigo M. Grandison of Dinwiddie, Virginia, Mr. DuriKyi T. Hicks (Renee) of Chester, Virginia, Mr. Travis Grandison Philadelphia, PA, Mr. Durrell T. Hicks (Ashley) of Alexandria VA; and Mr. Sean Grandison of Charlotte, NC; one niece, Rene M. Thompson of Charlotte, NC; six great nephews; one grand-niece; one great-great niece; five aunts, Mrs. Bertha Henderson of Dinwiddie, VA, Mrs. Lady Roberts of McKenney VA, Ms. Ruth Phidd of New York, Mrs. Geraldine Coleman of McKenney, VA, and Mr. Dorothy Coleman of Dinwiddie VA; an uncle Mr. Alvin Coleman (Ree) of McKenney VA; devoted friends, David Washington, Raymond White, Earl Gattis, and William Ellis; his extended family at the Lafayette House; and a great host of cousins and friends.

A public visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in the chapel of Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530. S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803. Homegoing Celebration will be held 11 A.M. July 29, 2020, at the McKenney Chapel, 1107 Doyle Blvd, McKenney, Virginia. Interment to follow at the Big Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery.

In keeping with the guidelines set forth by the state of Virginia, all visitors must wear masks and socially distance themselves at all viewings and services.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the professional staff- Petersburg Chapel- Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803. (804)863-4411. www.johnsonservices.us.

Published in The Progress-Index from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home - McKenney
11107 Doyle Boulevard
McKenney, VA 23872
(804) 478-4411
Memories & Condolences
July 27, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss Im Praying the Lord strengthen the family during this time
Karen Allen
Neighbor
July 27, 2020
You are in our thoughts, our hearts, and our prayers.
Charlie and TheElla Taylor
Friend
July 27, 2020
I work at Lighthouse Furniture Store and Chubby was always coming in and visiting. I will miss him so much. He was a nice guy. Praying for the family to find some comfort.
Rhonda Thomas
Friend
July 26, 2020
May God bless you & the family at this time of sorrow, My heart & Prayers are with you all
Love from cousins, Rose mary & Loretta Colson. ( NYC)
Rose Colson
July 26, 2020
Rest in peace Chubby chub! That's what Mom always called you. Sincere condolences to all his love ones. You will be missed. You was always loved by the Mallorys!
Francine Mallory
Family
July 26, 2020
To the family I Pray the lord will strengthen you'll at this time,To be absent from the body is to be Present with the Lord,God Bless
Janet Wilkerson
Acquaintance
July 26, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Gwen Melvin Browm Tucker
July 25, 2020
In this difficult time, may God hold you close to His heart, where He can feel your deepest loss, and fill you with His deepest love. May your memories bring you comfort.
Hattie Bonner
