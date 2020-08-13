1/1
Lawrence H. Corrigan 81, of Petersburg, passed away August 6, 2020. He was born in Pennsylvania on July 24, 1939, to the late Lawrence and Dawn Corrigan. Mr. Corrigan served his country in the United States Army and was a member of Newville United Methodist Church. He was a professional chef and more than anything, he loved his family and the time he shared with them. Mr. Corrigan was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred Corrigan; and sons, Thomas Henry Corrigan, and Larry Dean Corrigan. He is survived by his son, Jonathan P. Corrigan; grandchildren, Jonathan P. Corrigan Jr. and Elizabeth Corrigan; and sister, Pat Winiecke. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 17, 2020, at Blandford Cemetery, 319 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, Virginia 23803. Funeral arrangements made by the Crater Road Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 3935 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, Virginia 23805. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Newville United Methodist Church, 9010 Hines Road, Disputanta, Virginia 23842. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.

