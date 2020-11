Or Copy this URL to Share

Lawrence Harrison, 1025 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, VA, formerly of Waverly, VA, entered eternal rest Friday, October 30, 2020, at Dinwiddie Health & Rehabilitation Center. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Staff of Peace Funeral Home, Waverly, VA 804-834-2219.

