Do not let your hearts be troubled. You believe in God; believe also in me. My Father's house has many rooms; if that were not so, would I have told you that I am going there to prepare a place for you? And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me so that you also may be where I am. You know the way to the place where I am going." John 14:1-4
On September 14, 1922, Mr. Lawrence Irving Minter, Sr., was born to Gracie B. Harris Minter and Samuel Minter at the family's residence of 525 South Dunlop Street, Petersburg VA. He was the youngest of their three sons. His brothers, now deceased, were Samuel Edward Minter, Sr., and John Lee Minter respectively. Parents also deceased.
While children, Mrs. Minter instilled in her sons the sanctity of faith and continued the family's legacy of worship at Zion Baptist Church, pastored then by Reverend J. B. Brown. As his mother before him, Mr. Minter carried these same values with him as a young man and husband, raising his family of seven children as Zionist. Not only were his children baptized at Zion Baptist, but were active participants in the various scout programs, Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, youth choir, Cherubs and numerous church plays/programs and other activities of Zion. Both Mr. Minter and his wife, then Mrs. Bessie Beatrice Minter, served the church. Mr. Minter was an active member of the Zion Baptist Church band while his wife served as a church usher. And, due to the historical time in which he and his wife were raising their young family, the Minter's were active in the church's civil rights meetings held by the NAACP, the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC), and the voting rights drive. He and his wife felt it was imperative that their family be involved, and that their children had a clear understanding of the civil rights movement and the need for change in order that all races might have equal rights and greater opportunities than what currently existed for blacks.
Mr. Minter was very involved in the lives of his family and the same remained true until his health began to decline. He participated in various backyard sports with his children, as well as with children from the neighborhood that often stopped by the family's varied residence. During the summer months it was a tradition to take the family to either Buckroe or Bay Shore Beach to relax, play and enjoy the overall family camaraderie. Needless to say, backyard cookouts, family birthday celebrations, wedding anniversaries, PTA meetings, school plays, coupled with marching band, football and basketball, graduations, and the various annual holidays were all a part of family togetherness and instilling a tradition of family cohesion for future generations. As a husband, father and friend to many, he took great joy and pride in communion with loved ones.
Although his employment through the years varied from being a small business owner of a "mom and pop" store that carried goods as well as prepared meals; fried fish in particular, an adjoining hair salon operated by his wife; to his eventually working for Dupont USA and the Honeywell Corporation, formally Allied Chemical, he made time for his family. He retired from the Honeywell Corporation in 1986, after thirty years of service.
Mr. Minter was a product of the Petersburg Public School System graduating from Peabody High School. in 1938. While at Peabody he participated in the band and was a star player for both the "Peabody Lions" football and basketball teams. He would later take courses at both Virginia State College (now University) and John Tyler Community College. With that said, education was a central theme that resonated throughout his life. He instilled in each of his children the significance of an education, and if possible, going on to achieve a college degree. During the time that he was growing up, opportunities were limited for blacks and he knew that an education would be instrumental towards reaping benefits that were once limited and or closed to blacks. In the Minter household education was not negotiable, regardless of circumstance(s) or barriers that his children might have to confront or overcome. The end result, without question, "You were going to graduate from high school."
In March of 1995, after having celebrated their fifty-fourth wedding anniversary in February of that same year, Mr. Minter and his family were confronted with the sudden death of wife and mother, Mrs. Bessie G. Minter. Although devastated, as the family patriarch, he knew that they would all need to find strength and comfort by leaning on faith, one another, relatives, friends, and Zion Baptist Church. The death of this wife and mother brought soul searching changes to this close knit family. Each, in time, and in his own way, would find their path to healing.
Mr. Minter began a second chapter in his life marrying the late Mildred Hill Epps, also a member of the Zion Baptist Church family. They had resided in Hopewell VA until their health declined.
Mr. Minter celebrated his ninety-eighth birthday on September 14, 2020.
He is survived by seven children: Kathrine L. Bell of Macon GA, Arnita C. Crawley (Gerald) of Williamsport MD., Lawrence I. Minter Jr. (Norma) of Chesterfield VA., Arnold J. Minter (Hope) of Portsmouth VA., Patricia L. Mapp (William) of Petersburg VA., Iris E. Lawrence (Alexander) of South Chesterfield VA., and Vanessa B. Minter-Fegans of Petersburg VA; and the proud grandfather of fifteen grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren as well as great-great grandchildren.
A favorite saying of his was, "When I have to stop doing for myself, I might as well not be here any longer. Being able to get
about keeps me young."
The family would like to extend their thanks and gratitude to his "Caretaker" Mr. Garner Ray Garrett, who provided daily assistance since March of 2017. In his final days "At Home Care Hospice" until his death.
Additional thanks to his cousin, Alice Bowles for her many visits through the years as well as her continued calls to talk with him and/or check on his well-being. As well as Rev. Dr. Andrew J. White who called often to check on his well-being as well as visits to say a prayer.
In compliance with the Governor of Virginia and the Covid guidelines set forth, the chapel service is limited to twenty-five persons.
Homegoing service will be held 1 p.m., Friday, December 4, 2020 at the Petersburg Bland Funeral Home Chapel, 137 Harrison St., Petersburg, VA., 23803, Pastor, Michael E. Shannon, officiating and Rev. Dr. Andrew J. White, eulogist. Interment will follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Cemetery.
