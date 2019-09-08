|
Lawrence Lee Coleman Sr., 78, of Carson, passed away on Friday September 6, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Dorothy Coleman; and his loving wife of 51 years, Brenda Dunn Coleman.
Lawrence was a Past Master of Edwards Lodge NO.308 A.F. & A.M., Member and Past Patron of Stony Creek Chapter NO. 126 Order of the Eastern Star and a Grand Officer of the Grand Chapter of Virginia O.E.S., and a retired Board of Supervisor member for Prince George County. He was a longtime owner of Coleman Peanut Company and Carson Food Mart, and a member of Shiloh Baptist Church.
He is survived by his daughters, Rosemarie Coleman Bland and her husband, David T. Bland, Angela Coleman Quinn and her husband, John F. Quinn III; son, Lawrence Lee Coleman Jr. and his wife, Rebecca; grandchildren, Nicholas Togger, J. Colin Quinn, Evan Togger, Kate Quinn, H.Dillon Quinn, Amanda Quinn, Ryleigh Coleman, Sydney Coleman, Cole Coleman; great-grandchildren, Madison Togger, Hunter Togger, Abigail Togger; several nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 6pm to 8pm on Monday, September 9, 2019 at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11am on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at the funeral home with interment to follow in Southlawn Memorial Park. In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Masonic Home of Virginia 500 Masonic Ln, Richmond, VA 23223.
Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019