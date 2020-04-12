|
Beloved by many, Mr. Leander Matthews, Jr. passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at McGuire Veterans Medical Center. Leander was born on March 9, 1931 in Prince George, Virginia. He was one of seven children born to the late Leander Matthews and Elnora Williamson Matthews. In addition to his parents, Leander was predeceased by his wife, Cattie Jackson Matthews; three children, Carlton Matthews, Leander Matthews IV, and Deborah Clark; six siblings, Marie Bradford, Ruth Hanes, Nora Matthews, Audrey Matthews, George Matthews and Bernard Matthews. Leander believed in Jesus Christ and prayed to God to help guide him throughout his life. He belonged to Sharon Baptist Church in Dinwiddie, Virginia for over seven decades, where he was also a Senior Usher for many years.
After living in New York City and graduating high school, Leander was drafted to the Army in 1951, to fight for our country during the Korean War. After serving his country, Leander moved back to Prince George, Virginia to take over his father's farm when he passed away and married Cattie Jackson Matthews January 19, 1957. Leander and Cattie raised five wonderful children together who included: Carlton Matthews, Leander Matthews IV, Christa Matthews, Lorrie Carpenter and Lamont Matthews. During his years of farming, Leander also worked at Brown & Williamson Tobacco Corp. until the company moved to Georgia in 1986. He then took on farming full-time and worked tirelessly to provide for his five children when his wife Cattie passed away in 1982.
Leander also enjoyed life outside of work by spending time rabbit hunting during the winter months with his famous beagle hunting dogs. He shared many stories throughout his years of the great hunts he had. Leander was also an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching baseball, football, and basketball. Some of his favorite teams were the New York Yankees, Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Lakers. Leander lived a long joyous life and his family will miss his laughter, smile and funny stories.
He is survived by his two daughters, Christa Matthews and Lorrie Carpenter; two sons, Lamont Matthews (Kari) and Leander Matthews III (Patricia); grandchildren, Carlton Ellis (Kandace), Shante Shepherd, Dewey Carpenter, Jordan Matthews, Taylor Matthews, Peyton Matthews, Lakiesha Christian Alexandria Christian, Lia Matthews; great grandchildren, Gabby Ellis, Legend Ellis, Destiny Ellis, Royal Ellis, Rhaven Thuraan, Thuraan Thuraan, Aubree Carpenter; longtime companion, Joyce Brown; daughters-in-law, Roberta Matthews and Karnette Matthews; first cousins, Dorothy Fultz (Leroy) and Walter Matthews; and many other close friends and family that are too long to list.
A graveside service were held 3:00 P.M., Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Southlawn Memorial Park, 1911 Birdsong Road, South Prince George, VA. The family will hold a celebration of life later this year for all loved ones to celebrate the life of our beloved Leander Matthews, Jr. Announcements will be sent to all at that time.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
