|
|
Funeral services for LeCharles Dashawn Massenburg, 20, of 3505 Main St., South Chesterfield who dies, Wednesday, January 1, 2020 will be held 1 pm, Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Johnson's Celebration of Life Center, 524 S. Sycamore St.,Petersburg, VA 23803., Rev. Ronnie Franklin, eulogist.
Public viewing will be held on Tuesday,January 7, 2020 from 10-8 pm at the Petersburg chapel.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff of the Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St.,Petersburg, VA 23803 (804)863-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index on Jan. 5, 2020