The Progress-Index Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 863-4411
For more information about
LECHARLES MASSENBURG
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for LECHARLES MASSENBURG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LECHARLES D. MASSENBURG

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LECHARLES D. MASSENBURG Obituary
Funeral services for LeCharles Dashawn Massenburg, 20, of 3505 Main St., South Chesterfield who dies, Wednesday, January 1, 2020 will be held 1 pm, Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Johnson's Celebration of Life Center, 524 S. Sycamore St.,Petersburg, VA 23803., Rev. Ronnie Franklin, eulogist.

Public viewing will be held on Tuesday,January 7, 2020 from 10-8 pm at the Petersburg chapel.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff of the Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St.,Petersburg, VA 23803 (804)863-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LECHARLES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
Download Now