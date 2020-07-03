Mr. Lee Charles Mason of 9113 Hickory Road, South Chesterfield, VA, entered into eternal rest on June 24, 2020 at the loving and caring home of Charles and Theresa Mason. Affectionately known as "Papa," he was born on March 31, 1929. He was born to the late Della Yates Mason Brown and Lawrence Mason, Sr.
A native of Chesterfield County, he was preceded in death, by his wife of "40" years, Matilda Ercelle Vaughan Mason. He later married Ethel Nottingham Jones who also preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Alma Mason Parson, Augusta Mason Branch, and one brother, Lawrence Mason, Jr.
He was baptized at an early age and was a faithful and dedicated member of Union Branch Baptist Church where he faithfully served as a Trustee (Emeritus). He attended Chesterfield County Public Schools, including D. Webster-Davis High School. He retired from Allied Chemical (Honeywell) after 30 years of employment.
He was deeply loved and respected by his family. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and great-great grandfather. Surviving to cherish his precious memories are loving and devoted children, Charles L. Mason, Sr. (Theresa), Rose Elizabeth Mason-Holland, James Allen Mason, Sr. (Margaret) all of Chesterfield, Evelyn Mason Eldridge (Arthur) of Macon, GA; seven grandchildren, Charles L. Mason, Jr. (Nacole), James A. Mason, Jr. (Aisha), Shajuan N. Mason, Tiffany Mason Mosby (Lonny), Dawn Mason Brown (Mark), J. W. (Trae) Holland III (Kristin), and Rashad G. Eldridge (Christina); nineteen great grandchildren and one great great grandchild who loved him dearly; devoted sister, Shirley Mason Cox; brothers, Bernard Ellis (Gwen) and Claude Ellis; one uncle, Perry Briggs; goddaughter Demetria Dugger; brothers-in-law, James A. Vaughan, Jr. (Josephine) and Enoch Nottingham and sisters-in-law, Shirley V. Barksdale (William) and Sheila V. Harris; a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends, including devoted friends, Ruth Jefferson, Rev. Rayaltor Powell and his very supportive Parish Leaders, Randy and Charry Brown.
"Papa" was an avid lover of Chrysler automobiles so much so that his children and grandchildren have Chrysler vehicles. He loved his Chrysler 300C and ensured that it was always clean and that the oil was changed on time. It was customary for his children and grandchildren to take their new vehicles to him so that he could inspect them (thoroughly) and give his approval. He loved traveling, going on cruises, driving across the United States, watching Westerns and baseball. He had a classy style of dress which often consists of Stacy Adams with matching socks that color coordinated with his suits. The family celebrated his birthday each year at Kanpai Japanese Steakhouse which was his favorite restaurant. He was a man of few words but maintained a strong presence. Whenever asked how he was feeling, his legendary response was always, "The Old Boy feels good!" He was deeply loved and respected by his family. He will be missed dearly.
Viewing for Mr. Mason will be held from 9:00 A.M. to 9:00 P.M., Monday, July 6, 2020 and Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at the funeral establishment. Due to COVID-19 a private graveside service for the immediate family only will be held at a later date.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
