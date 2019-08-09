|
Mr. Lee Haskins, Sr. was born on May 3, 1938, in Chesterfield, VA, and on Thursday, August 1, 2019, he went to be with the Lord. He was the son of the late Joseph B. and Adiel L. Haskins. He was educated in the Chesterfield County Public Schools.
Lee was married the late Bernice B. Haskins the mother of his loving children. He later married the late Dora B. Haskins, who was also called by the Lord on August 18, 2016.
He retired from the State of Virginia Highway Department in Chesterfield, VA, and Chesterfield County Public Utilities Department. He was well respected and known to the community. He never met a stranger. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and taking a drive in his Blue Cadillac or Black Chrysler 300. He also loved sitting on his porch and listening to music.
Mr. Haskins was preceded in death by three sons, Kenneth, Kevin and Lee Haskins; and his siblings, Garland Haskins, Henry Haskins, Mary Stokes, Josie Turner and Bertha Hilton.
He leaves to cherish precious memories: his loving and devoted children, Bonita A. Haskins of Chesterfield, VA, Joseph L. Haskins (Joselyn) of Petersburg, VA, and John M. Haskins of Richmond, VA; loving grandchildren, Chanetra Haskins (devoted), Kevin Haskins, Jasmine Jenkins, Amber Taylor and LeLe Giles; great-granddaughter, Chanya Unique Haskins-Hill; one brother, Samuel Haskins; devoted friends, Henry Vest, Bobby Lee and Ms. Laverne. Mr. Haskins also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends too numerous to name.
Service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019, at the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment to follow at the Lively Family Cemetery.
