Mr. Lee L. Scott, 69, of 14319 Halifax Road, North Dinwiddie, passed away suddenly early Monday morning September 7, 2020, at the Chippenham Medical Center.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 South Sycamore Street, Petersburg. (804)-863-4411.

