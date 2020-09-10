Lee L. Scott, 69 of 14319 Halifax Road, Dinwiddie, VA departed this life on September 7, 2020, at Chippenham Medical Center. He was a native of Sussex County, Virginia, and the son of the late Clarence and India J. Scott. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Nelson, Golden, Diamond, Melvin; and one sister, Queen Scott. He retired from Defense General Supply Center and JR Carpenter Company, Inc.



He is survived by his loving and devoted wife Otis Scott, a daughter Dominica Scott, a son Craig Scott, two sisters, Ida and Carolyn Scott (Carl), both of Chesterfield; four brothers, Clarence Scott, Jr. (Ida) of Petersburg, Raymond Scott (Pecolia) of Prince George, James Scott (Nancy) of Augusta, GA and Ernest Scott of Macon, GA. Brother in law, David Bartley (Sandra) of Arizona, Willie Bartley of Dinwiddie. VA and sister in law Beverly Hutchins (Michael) of North Carolina, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.



Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, September 13, 2020, at Little Mount Baptist Church, 8012 Jerusalem Plank Road, Disputanta, VA; Rev. Charles Davis, will officiate.



Special thank you to the staff of ICU West Chippenham Medical Center for your dedication in caring for our beloved family members. You were truly a blessing.



Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 South Sycamore Street, Petersburg. (804)-863-4411.

