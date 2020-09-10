1/1
LEE L. SCOTT
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LEE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lee L. Scott, 69 of 14319 Halifax Road, Dinwiddie, VA departed this life on September 7, 2020, at Chippenham Medical Center. He was a native of Sussex County, Virginia, and the son of the late Clarence and India J. Scott. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Nelson, Golden, Diamond, Melvin; and one sister, Queen Scott. He retired from Defense General Supply Center and JR Carpenter Company, Inc.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife Otis Scott, a daughter Dominica Scott, a son Craig Scott, two sisters, Ida and Carolyn Scott (Carl), both of Chesterfield; four brothers, Clarence Scott, Jr. (Ida) of Petersburg, Raymond Scott (Pecolia) of Prince George, James Scott (Nancy) of Augusta, GA and Ernest Scott of Macon, GA. Brother in law, David Bartley (Sandra) of Arizona, Willie Bartley of Dinwiddie. VA and sister in law Beverly Hutchins (Michael) of North Carolina, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, September 13, 2020, at Little Mount Baptist Church, 8012 Jerusalem Plank Road, Disputanta, VA; Rev. Charles Davis, will officiate.

Special thank you to the staff of ICU West Chippenham Medical Center for your dedication in caring for our beloved family members. You were truly a blessing.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 South Sycamore Street, Petersburg. (804)-863-4411.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 863-4411
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home - Petersburg

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
September 9, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love, support and prayers from family and friends.
Felicia Kelsey
September 9, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Derrick & Tara Copeland
Family
September 9, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Eddie Johnson
Family
September 8, 2020
I am at such a loss for words as your passing was very sudden and unexpected. Hours-long conversations between you and I will be cherished and missed immensely. I am honored to have been born into the Scott Family...a bloodline, ten-fold, exuding hard-working, respectful and accomplished individuals with an abundance of integrity. Thank you, Uncle Lee, for being an example and leading the way.

Otis, Craig and Dom, you are in my heart and prayers, always.
Annette Scott
Family
September 8, 2020
Family you have our sympathy.
Praying for all.
Dollie Adams
Family
September 7, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Larry & Diane Dillard
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved