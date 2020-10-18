Mr. Lee Roy Walker, age 94, of Petersburg VA, transitioned this life on Monday, October 12, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones. Lee Roy affectionately known as "Frog", was born on May 14, 1926 a native of Petersburg VA. Lee Roy was a Veteran of the United States Army.
Lee Roy was a faithful employee of Orkin Pest Control and retired after over 50 years of services. He received several certificates and specifically one for being a Safe Driver for 24 years with no accidents and he also received multiple rewards for being an outstanding employee at his company. Lee Roy was an avid Washington Redskins fan. Lee Roy was a passionate pool player and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Otelia Harris; son, Leroy Parham; grandmother, Emma Walker; brother, Dick Davis, and aunt, Lily Shepherd.
Frog leaves to cherish his memory to: his wife of 49 years, Louise P. Walker; one dedicated son, LeeRoy Walker, Jr. (Yolanda); loving and devoted daughter, Louise Marquette Lyons-Boothe (Al); daughter, Sabrina Walker; nine grandchildren, Jamarian, Daquan, and Tariq Walker, Jeremiah Boothe, Jourdon Brown, Kinichia and Khadijah Ruffin, Monique Pride and Trendale Hardy; beloved great grandchildren, Jai'Sean Browder, Michaela Walker, Tarqi Walker, Jr., Kaymiah and Mahogani Hardy, Khalaina and Desonier Pride, Amor Walker, Darien Mason, Quinichia Elmore, Qeniya and Mykell Ruffin, Larry Allen, and Joshua Fields; brother-in-law, George Parham; sister-in-law, Sandra Lang; devoted cousins, Barbara Pattway and Vivian Mason; devoted friends, Landis "Nose" Matthews and Edward Kerns and the Wilcox Street family; as well as a host of extended family and friends.
Service will be held 3:00 P.M., Monday, October 19, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, Pastor Virginia Graham, eulogist. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.