Lee Wayne VanMeter, Jr., 49, of Chesterfield passed away on March 3, 2020. He was born in Bridgeton, NJ and moved with his family to Colonial Heights when he was 7. He graduated from Colonial Heights High School in 1990. Lee was a member of The Heights Baptist Church Midlothian Campus.
He loved music, NASCAR (Flying 16J; Jeff Gordon; Dale, Jr.; and Gray Gaulding), Star Wars and of course his beloved Dallas Cowboys.
Lee was preceeded in death by his parents, Lee Sr and AnnEtt VannMeter. He is survived by his wife, Martha; daughter, Sarahanne Lee; sisters Terri (Craig) Hurtt, Sherri (Frank) DiNoia; nieces Jessica, Elizabeth and Rachel and nephews Anthony, Carson; in-laws Edward and Sarah Crewey, brother in-law Kyle (Lana) Crewey, nephew, Tyler; Aunts and Uncles: William and Grace Hildreth, Lois Hall, Bruce and Arlene VanMeter, numerous cousins and special friends Jason Burton, Tony Whiltow, Elisabeth Ruffa, and Stacy Daniel and his dog, Tara.
A Celebration of Life will be held, April 26 at 4:00 pm at The Heights Baptist Church Midlothian Campus, 4912 Millridge Pkwy, Midlothian, VA 23112, with Rev. Buddy Hamm officiating. The family will receive friends at the church an hour prior to the service, beginning at 3:00 p.m
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the following go fund me account: https://www.gofundme.com/f/vanmeter-fund-to-support-sarahanne?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020