|
|
Lela May Vodar, 98, passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019.
Born February 2, 1921 in Jetersville, VA, she was the daughter of the late Lensy C Bowman and Ida Ruth Writner. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Paul Andrew Vodar; 3 sisters, Mary, Blanch and Virginia; and two brothers, John and Charles.
Lela was a WWII veteran having enlisted in Naval Service in November 1942 where she served as an Aviation Metal Smith (2C) and was honorably discharged in September 1945.
Lela retired from Fort Lee as a Budget Analyst for the Quartermaster Center.
A graveside service, officiated by Pastor Les Carl of Faith Lutheran Parish, will be conducted at 2:00 P.M on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Southlawn Memorial Park. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019