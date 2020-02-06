Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
(804) 458-8516
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LELAND NICHOLS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LELAND LOGWOOD NICHOLS


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LELAND LOGWOOD NICHOLS Obituary
Leland Logwood Nichols, 90, of Murrells Inlet, SC, formerly of Hopewell, VA, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020. He was born and raised in Hopewell, VA, to the late Burl Andrew and Elizabeth Burrel Nichols. Leland is also preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Edna Fay Nichols; sisters, Ethelyn Walker, Edna Crabtree, Clara Casey, and Marion Whitehead; brothers, Nelford Shannon Nichols, Kenneth Nichols, and Paul Andrew Nichols. Leland was a United State Navy veteran. He retired from Allied Chemical and L.L. Nichols and Son Construction Co., he was a member of the Gideons, The New Life Quartet, an Elder at West End Presbyterian Church in Hopewell, VA, and Village Chapel in New Bern, NC. He had a passion for hunting, cooking, fishing, building, and reading. He was a devoted husband, father and patriarch. He is survived by his daughter, Terri Proctor and her husband, Jay Proctor; son, Don Nichols and his wife, Linda; eight grandchildren, Adam Hebler, Jessica Wilbur, Joseph Hebler, Emily Proctor, Rachel Proctor, Natalie Proctor, Seth Nichols, and Alison Nichols. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020, at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at the funeral home with interment to follow in Merchants Hope Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to West End Christian School, 1600 Atlantic St. Hopewell, VA 23860. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LELAND's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -