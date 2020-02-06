|
|
Leland Logwood Nichols, 90, of Murrells Inlet, SC, formerly of Hopewell, VA, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020. He was born and raised in Hopewell, VA, to the late Burl Andrew and Elizabeth Burrel Nichols. Leland is also preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Edna Fay Nichols; sisters, Ethelyn Walker, Edna Crabtree, Clara Casey, and Marion Whitehead; brothers, Nelford Shannon Nichols, Kenneth Nichols, and Paul Andrew Nichols. Leland was a United State Navy veteran. He retired from Allied Chemical and L.L. Nichols and Son Construction Co., he was a member of the Gideons, The New Life Quartet, an Elder at West End Presbyterian Church in Hopewell, VA, and Village Chapel in New Bern, NC. He had a passion for hunting, cooking, fishing, building, and reading. He was a devoted husband, father and patriarch. He is survived by his daughter, Terri Proctor and her husband, Jay Proctor; son, Don Nichols and his wife, Linda; eight grandchildren, Adam Hebler, Jessica Wilbur, Joseph Hebler, Emily Proctor, Rachel Proctor, Natalie Proctor, Seth Nichols, and Alison Nichols. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020, at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at the funeral home with interment to follow in Merchants Hope Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to West End Christian School, 1600 Atlantic St. Hopewell, VA 23860. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020