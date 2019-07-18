|
On Monday, July 15, 2019, our dear aunt, Lena Eleanor Duke, 85, of Colonial Heights, was called home to rest. The daughter of Lena Rao and John Vogel Fisher, she was adopted by Emma Gordon Fisher and Clifton Archibald "Shorty" Duke after her mother passed during childbirth. The youngest of 6 Duke children; Clifford Albert "C.A." Duke (Elizabeth), Allie Gordon "Sister" (Ralph) Johnson, Thelma Lucille (Leonard) Young, Dorothy Marie "Dot" (Nelson) Van Fossen, Mildred Louise "Milly" (Chuck) Johnson and Ramona Ann "Bootsie" (Bill) Godwin; Lena was a devoted daughter, beloved sister and loving aunt to many. She retired from the Department of the Army in 1987 after 35 years of distinguished federal service at Fort Lee, Virginia.
She was our family's Rock of Gibraltar, there for us through every victory and every challenge. A proud Duke, her love of family and children was beyond compare. She fiercely loved her "Daddy Duke," happily sacrificing to care for him in his later years. She was an avid and unwavering UVA basketball fan - Go Hoos! Lena was truly one of a kind; a passionate, fierce, and elegant lady of class and style. She left an indelible legacy of courage, determination, strength and love to all who knew her. She was and always will be the light in the dark and the anchor in the storm.
And now, all of the Duke children have returned safely home. They accomplished their tasks on Earth, filling our hearts with love, family, faith and courage to hold tight in sunshine or rain; for we are the descendants of the children and they taught us well from the great big house on the top of the hill.
We love you Lena Duke and we always will! RIP dear Lena, 'til we meet again just around the corner ...
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date TBD.
