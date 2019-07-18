Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for LENA DUKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LENA E. DUKE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LENA E. DUKE Obituary
On Monday, July 15, 2019, our dear aunt, Lena Eleanor Duke, 85, of Colonial Heights, was called home to rest. The daughter of Lena Rao and John Vogel Fisher, she was adopted by Emma Gordon Fisher and Clifton Archibald "Shorty" Duke after her mother passed during childbirth. The youngest of 6 Duke children; Clifford Albert "C.A." Duke (Elizabeth), Allie Gordon "Sister" (Ralph) Johnson, Thelma Lucille (Leonard) Young, Dorothy Marie "Dot" (Nelson) Van Fossen, Mildred Louise "Milly" (Chuck) Johnson and Ramona Ann "Bootsie" (Bill) Godwin; Lena was a devoted daughter, beloved sister and loving aunt to many. She retired from the Department of the Army in 1987 after 35 years of distinguished federal service at Fort Lee, Virginia.

She was our family's Rock of Gibraltar, there for us through every victory and every challenge. A proud Duke, her love of family and children was beyond compare. She fiercely loved her "Daddy Duke," happily sacrificing to care for him in his later years. She was an avid and unwavering UVA basketball fan - Go Hoos! Lena was truly one of a kind; a passionate, fierce, and elegant lady of class and style. She left an indelible legacy of courage, determination, strength and love to all who knew her. She was and always will be the light in the dark and the anchor in the storm.

And now, all of the Duke children have returned safely home. They accomplished their tasks on Earth, filling our hearts with love, family, faith and courage to hold tight in sunshine or rain; for we are the descendants of the children and they taught us well from the great big house on the top of the hill.

We love you Lena Duke and we always will! RIP dear Lena, 'til we meet again just around the corner ...

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date TBD.
Published in The Progress-Index from July 18 to July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.