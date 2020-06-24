Lena P. Walls, a resident of Colonial Heights, Virginia since 1953, peacefully passed in her home on Thursday, April 23, 2020.
Born in 1919 and raised in Crewe, Virginia, she was the daughter of Lillian A. Harvey and Oscar Harry Troutman. Shortly after Lena moved from Crewe, she united in marriage with James L. Perkins II on June 20, 1942. Lena and James had their only son, James L. Perkins III in 1947 and moved to Colonial Heights, Virginia in 1953. She preceded her husband in death in 1981, they were engaged in marriage for 28 years.
Lena worked on the switch board as a telephone operator at Fort Lee, Virginia until she retired. Lena met her second husband, Charles Edward Walls in 1981 and were married 22 years. Lena was a loving wife and partner to both her husbands. In the later years of her marriages, she served both her husbands as a caregiver until they passed.
Lena could always light up a room with her smile, kindness, sense of humor and wit. She had many hobbies and talents, which included gardening, painting, crocheting, dancing and crafting. In addition to this, she was a skilled bridge player and always enjoyed having a great time with her friends. Lena took pride in sharing her talents with her loved ones.
She is survived by her son, James L. Perkins III; her youngest brother, Ira Benny Davenport; her granddaughter, Samantha M.D. Perkins; her daughters-in-law, Doreen T. DiVenanzio and Vita Walls Davenport and many loving cousins, nieces and nephews.
Her son James, and daughter-in-law, Doreen lovingly cared for her in the latter years of her life. Lena was also assisted by caretakers, whom the family extends their greatest gratitude for their care and help.
Lena led a full life up until her death at 100 years young.
Lena Walls will be laid to rest at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020 in Southlawn Memorial Park, 1911 Birdsong Road, S. Prince George, Virginia 23805, where she can join her husbands in eternal life. Her remains will rest from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834.
