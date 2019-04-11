Our beloved mother, Lendora Clark Bond of Petersburg, VA, went home to be with the Lord on April 3, 2019. The angles came down with her mother, father, sisters, brothers and daughter to take her through Heaven's Gate. There will be no more suffering.

Lendora was born in Bertie County, NC, on March 18, 1934, to Mack and Mary Clark, Sr. She was a native of Richsquare, NC, and went to W.S. Creecy High School. She worked for MFG, (manufacturing company) like Jefferson Slacks. Her hobbies included knitting, sewing her and the kids clothes and working in the yard. She was also, a caregiver to her mother, aunt and other family members.

Lendora loved the Lord as a member of Metropolitan Baptist Church. She played the piano, directed the Youth Choir and member of the Gospel Chorus.

She leaves to her memory, sons, Wendell Bond (Annette), Larry Bond (Etta) and Donzell Bond; grandchildren; great grandchildren; and other relatives and friends. She will be missed by all, but they know she's in God's hand Heaven bound.

Homegoing service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, at the Chapel of Bland & Tucker Funeral Home, 137 Harrison St., Petersburg, VA., Rev. Dr. Antonio A. Tucker, Sr., officiating. Interment will follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.

Professional services have been entrusted to the staff of Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison St., Petersburg, VA 23803. Online condolences may be submitted to www.blandandtuckerfuneralhomes.com. Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019