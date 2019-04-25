|
|
Mrs. Lenora Peterson Batts, affectionately known to family and friends as ""Sidy or Nora"" was born on October 12, 1929, in Northampton County to the late Joseph and Helen Maggette Jacobs. She was the second oldest of eight children. Lenora departed this life on Monday, April 22, 2019, at Southside Regional Medical Center in Petersburg, VA.
Lenora gave her life to Christ at an early age. She received her formal education in Northampton County Public Schools. At the age of 20, Lenora married the late David Lee Peterson and moved to Petersburg. They were married 36 years until he preceded her in death on December 12, 1985. She later married John F. Batts, Sr.
She was preceded in death by four brothers, Joe Lee, Ralph, Linwood, Robert and one sister, Ola Mae.
Lenora leaves to cherish her memories: her husband, John F. Batts, Sr. of the home; a special god-daughter, Ruby Sue Tucker of Petersburg, VA; one god grandson, Domonick Tucker of Petersburg, VA; one step-son, Barry Batts (Monica) of Spokane, WA; two step-daughters, June Johnson of Alexandria, VA, and Eunice Jacques (Vincent) of Oxen Hill, MD; two sisters, Vernell Whitaker of High Point, NC, and Elizabeth Bishop of Rich Square, NC; one uncle, Elmas Maggette of Rich Square, NC; one sister-in-law, Mary Harwell of Petersburg, VA; two brothers-in-law, Emmanuel Batts and Samuel Batts (Roslyn), both of Petersburg, VA; a host of step-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Service will be held 12:00 Noon, Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. Robert A. Diggs, Sr., eulogist. Interment to follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2019