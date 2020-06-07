Mother Tucker was truly a ray of sunshine. Every time I had the honor of being in her presence she was always smiling. We would laugh together and she always left me with an encouraging word. She planted many seeds of hope, love, and faith. She will truly be missed, however, the in pack she has left on so many, including myself, will continue to bloom as she shines from above. Ms. Virginia, I love you deeply. You are in my thoughts and prayers. Continue to allow your mother's legacy to shine bright though you.
~Nikki Word
On Thursday morning, June 3, 2020, God in his Infinite wisdom, sent his angels to 8505 Vaughan Road, North Dinwiddie, VA, to bring his devoted servant unto him. Mother Leola J. Tucker, 85, passed peacefully at home while sleeping. A native of Dinwiddie County, born unto Rev. William Greene and Lelia Greene Sally on August 22, 1934. She graduated from Dinwiddie Training School.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Willis "Blue" Tucker; great grandsons, Deonte Walker and Travonte Williams; sisters, Laura J. Rives (twin), Ethel M. Cary, Lue Ella Rives, and Bettie Rives.
At an early age, her devotion to Christ began at Gravel Run Baptist Church, where her father was the pastor. Years later she became a devoted member of Straight Way Pentecostal Church, Petersburg, VA, under the leadership of the late Prophet Woodrow Waller and the current Pastor Elder Vernon Waller.
Leola loved her church and God's people and served there for over 40 plus years. She loved to spread the word of God to all she encountered. Leola loved the Lord, her family, and people. Serving the Lord gave her great pleasure. She was a prayer warrior, a witness to all of God's works and blessings, and a missionary at all times. She loved to sing, dance, and praise the Lord.
Leola was a laborer at Arnold Pen Factory, Holiday Inn, and Flagship Inn where she later retired.
She leaves to cherish her memories: her loving and devoted daughters, Theresa Williams of Chesterfield, Barbara Tucker of Dinwiddie, Virginia Rooks of Prince George; grandchildren, Calvin Williams, Jr. (Michelle), Pamela Williams (Marco), and Marcus Williams (Jameka); great grandchildren, Calvin Williams III (Emarie), Destiny Shuford, Dravonte Williams, Joshua Williams, Caleb Williams, Marcus Williams, Jr., Christian Williams, and Mar'Layjah Mayo; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Service will be held 1:00 P.M., Wednesday, June 10, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, Elder Vernon Waller, eulogist. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.