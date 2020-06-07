Sunset and evening star,

And one clear call for me!

And may there be no moaning of the bar,

When I put out to sea,



But such a tide as moving seems asleep,

Too full for sound and foam,

When that which drew from out the boundless deep

Turns again home.



Twilight and evening bell,

and after that the dark!

And may there be no sadness of farewell,

When I embark;



For the' from out our Bourne of Time and Place

The flood may bear me far,

I hope to see my Pilot face to face

When I have cross the bar.



Praying for the family We have has some good times singing and praising God for year's we are going to miss you from down here but one sweet day we will all meet again on the other shore, Grandmom as i call you. You have TRADE IN THE WORN OUT EARTHLY SUIT FOR A FOREVER GLORIFIED SUIT WITH THE FATHER.

Farewell Leola j. Tucker your work is now done here on earth take your rest and sleep in peace until we meet again on the other shore.



yvette Harris

