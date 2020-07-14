Mr. Leon J. Pegram, affectionately known as "Termite" and "Mr. P." passed away peacefully Thursday night, July 9, 2020, at the Riverview on the Appomattox Rehabilitation Center. He was born March 1, 1946, in Dinwiddie County, Virginia, to the late Elester Pegram and Eunice Alston Pegram. He attended the Dinwiddie County Public Schools and at an early age, he joined the Little Bethel Baptist Church, Stony Creek, Virginia. He was a regular attendee at his home church until his health prevented him from doing so. He worked on the farm with his grandfather, and developed a real sense of workmanship and responsibility that would last him the rest of his life. Leon was a former employee with Reynolds Metals. In 1972, he started his own business, and successfully operated it for many years, the L.J. Pegram Trucking Company. He retired from Matthew Trucking after many years of dedication. Along with his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Melvin Purcell Pegram; and a sister, Rebecca Pegram Jones.



He is survived by his loving wife and caretaker, Dorothy G. Pegram; three sons, Neil Roney (Pansy), Keith Brown (Sherri), and Brandon Pegram (Linda); one beloved sister, Deborah Goodwyn (Charles); three brothers-in-law, Frankie Jones (Wendy), Tyrone Grandison (Shelia), and Randolph Walker; two sisters-in-law, Evone Tucker (Gerald), and Constance Ricks; seven grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; nephews, Rudi Johnson, Marvin Harvell, Lester Jones, Shawn Tucker, Cory Tucker, Maurice Grandison, and Alphonso Ricks, II; nieces, Carmane Grandison, Delicia Vance; devoted aunts, Pauline Bonner, and Virginia Southall; a host of loving cousins, to include those devoted, Wanda Short, Kate Jones, John Jones, Geraldine Jones, Milton Montgomery, Kelvin Montgomery, Shirley Pegram, Bessie Pegram, Arkitia Pegram-Crawley, Phillip Pegram; devoted friends, Landon Tucker, Cleveland Tucker, Mike Yates and Slim Givens.



In keeping with the guidelines set forth by the state of Virginia, all visitors must wear masks and socially distance themselves at all viewings and services.



A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Pegram Family Cemetery, Flatfoot Road, Stony Creek, Virginia, with Rev. Dr. David L. Banks, Sr., officiating. Public viewing will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at the funeral home from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.



Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home, 530 South Sycamore Street, Petersburg. (804)-863-4411.

