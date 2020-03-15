|
Mr. Leon Mason of South Chesterfield, Va entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Chippenham Medical Center, Richmond.
He was born November 3, 1950 to the late James Howard Mason and Florine Mason. He was educated in Dinwiddie County Public School system. He retired from Reynolds Metal and was working part-time with Colonial Carpet Cleaning.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers James R. Mason and Terry Lee Mason. He was a faithful member of Rising Mount Zion Baptist Church, Carson where he served on the Trustee Board, Usher Board and Male Choir.
He leaves to cherish his memories, devoted wife of 36 years, Dorothy Mason, three step children, Joseph Brown (Carolyn), Maxine Studivant (Jerry and Claude Brown (Renee), son, Carl Williams, 10 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, a sister, Carolyn Mayfield (Frank); a devoted brother (Lonnie Mason (Francinna) one aunt, Alice Givens (Weldon), one uncle, Dorsey Mason, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, devoted John T. Mason, other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 12 noon, Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Rising Mount Zion Baptist Church, 20800 Templeton Rd, Carson, VA with Rev. David Flemings, officiating and Rev. Olanda Toliver, eulogizing. Interment to follow in the church cemetery.
Public viewing will be held Monday, March 16, 2020 from 10 am to 8 pm at the funeral home. Family and friends will meet and assembly at the residence of his niece, Michelle Edwards, 2325 Hickory Rd, S. Chesterfield and the family can be reached by calling his sister, Carolyn Mayfield at 804-586-6553.
Funeral services are under the professional services of Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg. (804) 863-4411. www.johnsonservices.us.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020