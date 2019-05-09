|
Mrs. Leona Iuanita Crump Hill formerly of 23803 Dabney Mill Road, North Dinwiddie, Virginia, received her wings and took flight to her Heavenly home on Saturday, May 4, 2019. She departed this life at her residence having battled with Alzheimer's disease since 2012.
Leon was born to the late John W. Crump, Sr. and Ruth L. McCray Crump on October 19, 1935, in Dinwiddie County, Virginia. She was baptized at an early age. She attended Dinwiddie County Training School. Leona worked at Central State Hospital, Petersburg, Virginia.
Leona loved the finer things in life. Leona was a "Classy Lady" and she was known for her crown jewels, "her hats." Leona loved to cook and holidays were very special to her. Her favorite scripture was Psalms 37. She was known fondly as "Nita" and was blessed with 83 years of life. She was preceded in death by her loving sisters, Lillian and Bertha; and five brothers John Jr., Samuel, Cliff, Ernest and Eddie.
Leona served faithfully at her beloved "OBBC" (Olive Branch Baptist Church), that's how she called it. She loved her church. Leona was devoted to family and a committed Foster Care Parent for several years. "They were her children." Leona gave her children unconditional Love and Support. She raised several of her own nieces and nephews. Her humor and wit were contagious. She was a "mother" to everyone's kids.
Leona leaves to cherish her precious memories: a loving husband, John Langston Hill of 63 years. She also leaves her devoted nephew, Deacon Lloyd Batts (Brenda) who they fostered as their son; and her grandson, Pastor Damion Batts.
For the last seven years, Leona has been faithfully and well-cared for by her devoted niece and nephew, Linda and Bobby English, Sr. Bobby sang to Leona and she loved to sing along with him. Bobby also helped Linda in any way possible with the care of Leona.
Leona also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, friends and extended clergy friends to numerous mention. To name a few niece, Siobhan "Mary" Xavier; god-daughter, Ja'Nita Dickens; nephew, Maurice Taylor; and dear friends, Roger and Paula Geter, Betty Harris and Sherilynn Merrick.
Special thanks are extended to the entire staff at Crater Hospice, especially to the aides and nurse. Also, the family extends a special thanks to Ms. Pat with The Hospice Volunteer Program for always being there.
We have come together to acknowledge life-well-lived. Leona was a beloved sweet person who bought so much joy to many. We say farewell to Leona, our Mother, Sister, Aunt, Cousin and most of all, our Friend. Her smile will live on in our lives. Her family is her legacy and will always "Praise God for Her" She will be dearly missed.
Service will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Sharon Baptist Church, 26804 Fort Emory Road, North Dinwiddie, VA, the Rev. Terry Norman, Pastor and Rev. Damion T. Batts, eulogist. Interment to follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
The family ask that all ladies wear their Sunday hats in honor of the "Hat Queen", as she was known. The family also request that person in attendance to the service wear purple or a touch of purple in honor of our Unique Queen sent from God.
In lieu of floral arrangements, the family request that memorial contributions be sent to Olive Branch Baptist Church Debt Elimination Campaign (11119 Boydton Plank Road, Dinwiddie, VA 23841), or Sharon Baptist Church Building Fund Campaign (26804 Fort Emory Road, North Dinwiddie, VA 23803) in memory of Leona I. Crump Hill.
The family will assemble 1:00 P.M. the day of the service and will also receive friends at 23803 Dabney Mill Road, North Dinwiddie, VA. The family may also be contacted by calling the following: (804) 469-4153, (804) 931-4971 or (804) 712-6321.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 9 to May 10, 2019