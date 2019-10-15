The Progress-Index Obituaries
|
Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 863-4411
LEONARD ROSE
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Calvary Baptist Church
20248 Courthouse Road
Yale, VA
Burial
Following Services
Rose Family Cemetery.
LEONARD ALTON ROSE


1954 - 2019
LEONARD ALTON ROSE Obituary
On Thursday, October 10, 2019, Leonard Alton Rose, 65, of Petersburg, VA, entered into eternal rest at Southside Regional Medical Center. He was born on September 8, 1954, to Marie M. Rose & Samuel L. Rose Sr. of Yale, Virginia. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Shelton & Johnny Rose.

He leaves to cherish his memories a devoted fiancée, Mildred Coles; brothers, Samuel L. Rose, Jr., Yale, VA, Joseph T. Rose (Cynthia), Spring Lake, NC, Michael A. Rose Sr. (Mary B.) Snellville, GA, Lonnie R. Rose (Theresa) Yale, VA; nephews & nieces, Ronald Rose (Gardenia), Jawauna M. Reuben (DiShawn), Michael A. Rose Jr., Joel T. Rose, DeLonte Barner, Amarius Rose; loving father figure to the following: (Special joy to his heart, Tanekia Harris), Tina & Steve Jones of Jeff City, MO, Charlene Harris, James Coles, Milton & Theresa, all of Petersburg, VA; other relatives, supportive sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Funeral service for Leonard Rose will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, October 18, 2019, at Calvary Baptist Church, 20248 Courthouse Road, Yale, VA. Burial will follow in the Rose Family Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff- Petersburg Chapel Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803 (804) 863-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
