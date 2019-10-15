|
|
On Thursday, October 10, 2019, Leonard Alton Rose, 65, of Petersburg, VA, entered into eternal rest at Southside Regional Medical Center. He was born on September 8, 1954, to Marie M. Rose & Samuel L. Rose Sr. of Yale, Virginia. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Shelton & Johnny Rose.
He leaves to cherish his memories a devoted fiancée, Mildred Coles; brothers, Samuel L. Rose, Jr., Yale, VA, Joseph T. Rose (Cynthia), Spring Lake, NC, Michael A. Rose Sr. (Mary B.) Snellville, GA, Lonnie R. Rose (Theresa) Yale, VA; nephews & nieces, Ronald Rose (Gardenia), Jawauna M. Reuben (DiShawn), Michael A. Rose Jr., Joel T. Rose, DeLonte Barner, Amarius Rose; loving father figure to the following: (Special joy to his heart, Tanekia Harris), Tina & Steve Jones of Jeff City, MO, Charlene Harris, James Coles, Milton & Theresa, all of Petersburg, VA; other relatives, supportive sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Funeral service for Leonard Rose will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, October 18, 2019, at Calvary Baptist Church, 20248 Courthouse Road, Yale, VA. Burial will follow in the Rose Family Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff- Petersburg Chapel Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803 (804) 863-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019