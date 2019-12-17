|
Leonard "Buck" Nunnally, Jr., 79, of Disputanta, VA, died December 13, 2019. He is preceded in death by his father, Leonard Nunnally, Sr.; his mother, Doris Traylor Nunnally; his sister, Barbara Nunnally Hamilton; his foster mother, Adelia Burrow Clark Hatch; and his foster brother, James H. Clark. He leaves his wife of 55 years, Norma Armstrong Nunnally; his son, Leonard Nunnally, III (Jill); his son, Brooks Nunnally (Michelle); grandchildren, Adelia Nunnally, Anna Nunnally, Lindy Nunnally and Cooper Nunnally; nephew, Wayne Ballard; nieces, Susan Clark Vargo (Buck), Cindy Clark Tyus (Sam), Sharon Clark Powers (Wayne), Sherrie Clark Deener (Brian), Cindy Glass Gray, Michelle Armstrong Edmunds (John), Kimberly Armstrong Agnolutto (Roberto), Dana Armstrong McLawhorn (Dale), Kelly Armstrong; and many special cousins and close friends.
After graduating from Prince George High School, he attended Virginia Tech where he played football from 1959 to 1962. In 1963, he joined the Virginia Army National Guard, serving until 1969. He also attended Middle Tennessee State University where he studied Aerospace/Pro-pilot, leading him to his career as a commercial airline pilot. The family would like to thank the staff of Dinwiddie Health & Rehab Center for their compassionate care.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 1 P.M. at First Baptist Church of Hopewell with interment to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Prince George Emergency Crew, P.O. Box 308, Prince George, VA 23875.
