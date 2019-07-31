Home

J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 733-8511
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
6616 Boydton Plank Rd
North Dinwiddie, VA
Visitation
Following Services
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
6616 Boydton Plank Rd
North Dinwiddie, VA
LEONARD WAYNE CAIRNS JR.


1971 - 2019
LEONARD WAYNE CAIRNS JR. Obituary
Leonard Wayne Cairns, Jr., 47, of DeWitt, VA, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019, at his residence. Wayne was a former employee of Honeywell and a lifelong co-owner of the family business, L.W. Cairns Lawn Maintenance Service. He was a diehard Washington Redskins fan and a former member and EMT/Firefighter at Dinwiddie Volunteer Fire Department Co. 1.

He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Karol Nichols Cairns; daughter, Tabitha Lee Cairns (Jacob Yost); grandchildren, Ryleigh Yost and Aubree Yost; parents, Leonard and Blanche Cairns; sister, Pamela Knott (William); niece, Cheyenne Knott; nephew, Christian Knott; mother-in-law, Frances Barbini; close friend, James "Popcorn" Mason; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins, including two special cousins, David Downey and Travis Downey.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019, at the Dinwiddie Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Dinwiddie Volunteer Fire Department Co. 1, 13516 Boydton Plank Road, Dinwiddie, VA 23841. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019
