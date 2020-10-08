Early Monday morning, October 5, 2020, Rev Leroy A. Cherry, a "Warrior of Faith, a man after God's own heart," was called home from labor to reward. Reverend Leroy A. Cherry was a life - long resident of Petersburg Virginia and is the son of the late Inez Crenshaw McCray and Percy Davis. He is a product of the Petersburg School System, and a summer graduate of the Historical Peabody High School Class of 1967. He served six years in the United States Marine Corps and seven years in the Virginia Army National Guard with the rank of Sergeant. He is a graduate of Virginia Union University's Samuel Dewitt's Proctor School of Theology, in the Evans Smith Leadership Program. He has also attended Lynchburg Seminary & College, Virginia Polytechnical School, Virginia State University and John Tyler Community College. He was a student in Okinawan Kenpo and has earned a 1st Degree Black Belt.
Rev. Cherry retired from The Defense General Supply Center in 1996 after 29 years of service. While employed there he was the recipient of numerous exceptional awards such as The Sustained Superior Performance Award (SSPA) and the Outstanding Performance Awards (OPR). In 1996, he was able to achieve his childhood dream of becoming part of the Petersburg City Bureau of Police serving as one of its Auxiliary Officers, later serving proudly as Lead Chaplain for the Petersburg City Bureau of Police.
Rev. Cherry is a member of the ICPC, (International Conference of Police Chaplains), and served as Past Moderator and Past Dean of the Unified Shiloh Baptist Association of Southside Virginia. He obtained a Black Belt as a member of Okinawa Kenpo Karate-Kobudo.
He is one of the past presidents of The J. E. B. Stuart Elementary School PTA, and a recipient of a lifetime membership in the Virginia PTA. He and his wife are former Foster Parents for the City of Petersburg.
Rev. Cherry heard the Word of God calling him into the ministry and preached his initial sermon on Sunday January 16, 1983, at the First Baptist Church Harrison Street Petersburg VA., under the leadership of Rev. Dr. Clyde Johnson and ordained in 1986. He is the former pastor of First Baptist Church McKenney VA where he served 10 years, and Good Hope Baptist Church, Blackridge VA where he served nine years. Upon accepting the call to pastorship at Third Baptist Church, Rev. Cherry bid farewell to his first love First Baptist Mckenney and his second love Good Hope Baptist Church in August of 1996. He became the pastor of Third Baptist Church on September 1, 1996. On September 1, 1996, his first service there, 37 people joined the church. Through his faithfulness to God, leadership, humble ways, and tireless efforts, we have come a mighty long way. A new edifice has been built, additional land and vans have been purchased, a number of ministries have been organized, and through the grace of God our membership has grown.
It is said that Pastor Cherry is a man after God's own heart. He continues to feed the spiritual needs of those he comes in contact with by spreading the Word of God through his close involvement with his own family, his church family, the community, and as a Chaplain for the Petersburg City Bureau of Police. As a result of his leadership and guidance he has seven sons and six daughters in the ministry, with two of the sons now pastoring.
His favorite motto is "To God Be The Glory!" Rev. Cherry is a caring pastor and "Keeper of the walls of Third Baptist Church!" He truly believes that if he can show somebody the way to salvation in Jesus Christ and His righteousness that his living has not been in vain.
He is survived by his loving wife of 52 ¾ years, Rev. First Lady Brenda Cherry. 2 devoted daughters, Lenora "Angie" Cherry, and Joyce M. Christmas (Byron). five devoted sons, Charles, Rodney, Wayne, Ramon, Michael; adopted daughters, Judy Bullock, and Jewell Massenburg (Ryan). sixteen grandchildren and twenty-four great-grands, two devoted, Sirenity and Jalen, and even though he loved all of them, these two were very dear to his heart; three sisters, Delois Mason, Carolyn Coleman, and Joyce Blue; an aunt, Mrs. Viola Green (Walter Green), two brothers-in-law, Minister Walter Wilson (Gloria) and Johnny Mullins; a sister-in-law, Anne "Tina" Wilson. He's also survived by a number of nieces, nephews and other family members and friends too numerous to count. Also, lifetime friends Harold Shaw, The Helm Family, his spiritual fathers in the ministry, the Rev. Dr. Clyde Johnson, the Rev. Dr. Herbert L. Anderson, Rev. Dr. Albert Thompson, and The Third Baptist Church Family, his greatest love. Reverend Cherry will be forever embedded in our hearts and memory, his legacy lives on. We the family of the late Reverend L. Cherry, extend hearts of sincere gratefulness for all the encouragement and support during these times of bereavement. We apologize, if your name is not listed here, please forgive us. To God Be The Glory!!!
Funeral services for Rev. Cherry will be held on Saturday October 10, 2020 at 12PM from the Western Heights Baptist Church, 24416 Cox Rd, North Dinwiddie, VA. Rev. Raven Mason-Stevenson will officiate and Rev. Travis L. C. Warren will deliver the eulogy. Viewing will be held at Bland Funeral Home – Petersburg on Thursday 10/8/2020 from 4PM to 9PM and Friday from 10AM to 9PM. Face masks are required for the visitation and the service. The church capacity will be limited due to covid-19 restrictions.
