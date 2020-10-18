Mr. Leroy Shands, known as "Roy", was born to Sonnie Shands, Sr. and Emma Walden Shands, on January 3, 1954 in Hopewell, VA. He attended Hopewell Public Schools. Mr. Shands retired from West Rock (formerly Stone Container) after 30 years of Service.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Sonnie Shands, Jr. and Emma Walden Shands; six brothers, Sonnnie Shands, Jr., Alvin Shands, Curtis Shands, Cecil Shands, Reginald Shand, and Roy Mason; four sisters, Jeanette Mallory, Mildred Bryant, Vanessa Shands and Celestine Shands.
Leroy leaves to cherish his memory: a faithful wife of 44 years, Shirley Shaw Shands; a devoted son, Antoine Shands (Nicole); two cherished grandsons, Joshua A. Shands and Jaylen N. Shands both of Henrico County, VA. Leroy also leaves to cherish, three brothers, Willie Shands, Harold Shands and Tyrone Shands (Sandra) all of Hopewell, VA; four sisters, Alice Shands, Brenda Carter (Melvin) of Dinwiddie, VA, Francine Tatum (Joseph) of Newport News, VA, and Darlene Shands of Raleigh, NC; four sisters-in-law, Bertha Mason and Carolyn Shands both of Petersburg, VA, Jean Shands of Hopewell, VA and Jerlene Shaw (Walter); three brothers-in-law, Horace Shaw, James Shaw, and Clifford Shaw (Helen); one aunt Dorothy Walden of Pittsburgh, PA; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Leroy was a devoted Washington Redskins fan. He loved sports and he also loved to talk about sports with his family and friends (especially to those Dallas Cowboy fans).
Service will be held 11:00 A.M., Monday, October 19, 2020 at Arlington Road Church of Christ, 2106 Arlington Road, Hopewell, VA, Dr. James Michael Crusoe, eulogist. The interment to follow at Mt. Sinai Memorial Park.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.