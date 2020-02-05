The Progress-Index Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 863-4411
For more information about
LEROY WINFIELD
View Funeral Home Obituary
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
Gravel Run Baptist Church
Dinwiddie, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LEROY WINFIELD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LEROY WINFIELD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LEROY WINFIELD Obituary
Mr. Leroy Winfield, 87, of 1121 E. Booker Circle entered into eternal rest on Friday, January 31, 2020, at Colonial Heights Healthcare Center, Colonial Heights, VA.
A celebration of life service for Mr. Leroy Winfield will be held 2 p.m. Saturday at Gravel Run Baptist Church Dinwiddie, VA. Burial will follow at Olive Branch Baptist Church cemetery.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff- Petersburg Chapel- Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803 (804) 863-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LEROY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
Download Now