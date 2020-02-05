|
|
Mr. Leroy Winfield, 87, of 1121 E. Booker Circle entered into eternal rest on Friday, January 31, 2020, at Colonial Heights Healthcare Center, Colonial Heights, VA.
A celebration of life service for Mr. Leroy Winfield will be held 2 p.m. Saturday at Gravel Run Baptist Church Dinwiddie, VA. Burial will follow at Olive Branch Baptist Church cemetery.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff- Petersburg Chapel- Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803 (804) 863-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index on Feb. 5, 2020