Leslie E. "Gene" Thayer Jr., 75, of Chesterfield, VA passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Born in Portsmouth, VA, he was the son of the late Leslie E. Thayer Sr. and Beatrice Bishop Thayer, and was also preceded in death by a sister, Diane Tarleton. Mr. Thayer is survived by his wife, Judith Thayer; two children, Theresa Duggan (Michael) and Gene Thayer III (Kim); four grandchildren, Chase, Joshua, Anne and Katelyn; a brother, Charles Thayer; two sisters, Linda Carey (Ron) and Shirley Adams (Tommy) and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Western Heights Baptist Church with the Rev. Jonathan Dundalow, officiating. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from July 6 to July 7, 2019