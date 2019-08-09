The Progress-Index Obituaries
Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 863-4411
LESLIE BROWN
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home
530 S. Sycamore St.
Petersburg, VA
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Bloomfield Baptist Church
10608 White Oak Church Rd.
Wilsons, VA
LESLIE GEORGE BROWN Obituary
Leslie George Brown departed this life on August 6, 2019, at the Baltimore VA Medical Hospital. He was born April 15, 1922, to James and Fannie Brown of Wilsons, VA. He was preceded in death by his wife, Alma Carter Brown; and two children, Marcellius and Wanda.

Leslie was also preceded in death by his parents; brothers James, Edgar, Willie, Jasper, Harden, Perly, and Lloyde; two sisters, Bertha and Arlene.

He was baptized at the Bloomfield Baptist Church Wilson, VA, and graduated from the McKenney Normal School, McKenney, VA.

Leslie was a World War II veteran and after an honorable discharge from the army, made his home in Baltimore, MD, for over 70 years.

He leaves to celebrate his life and legacy; one daughter, Paula Geter (Roger); grandson, William (Tink) Stevens III (Darlene); granddaughter, Saundrell (Lady) Stevens; great-grandson, Kaleb Stevens; and a great-granddaughter, Taylor Stevens. He is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews that loved him dearly, all devoted especially Gwendolyn Tucker, Denise Thornton and Sybril Bennett (Buttons); oldest cousin, Curtis Baskerville and many other cousins; sisters-in-law, Rosa Brown, Angenette Allsup and Alice Allsup; his Forest park Family, especially Pat, Jimmie and George; and childhood friend Beatrice Frazier.

Funeral services for Leslie George Brown will be held, 2 p.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Bloomfield Baptist Church, 10608 White Oak Church Rd., Wilsons, VA 23894, Rev. Kim White, pastor, officiating.

Burial with Military Honors will be held at the church cemetery. Public viewing will be held at the funeral home on Friday, August 9, 2019, from 12-8 p.m.

The family will receive visitors and friends at the residence of his daughter, Paula Geter, 3549 George Street, Petersburg, VA.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff- Petersburg Chapel- Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803. (804) 863-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019
