Ms. Leslie Oleasha Cooper, affectionately known as "Les" departed this life Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Fredericksburg, VA, at the tender ager of 51. Leslie was born in Elizabeth, NJ, to the late Eddie Cooper and Louise Lyons. She also has a bonus father, whom she loved dearly, Montee Pryor (JoAnne) of Elizabeth, NJ.
She was educated in the Elizabeth New Jersey Public School Systems until she moved to Petersburg VA, where she then completed High School in the Petersburg Virginia Public School System. Later going on to attend Virginia State University completing 2 years studying music.
During her early years, Leslie was employed by Southside Regional Medical Center in Petersburg VA, where she worked as a Candy Striper and later continuing as Custodian in 1990. Then in 1993, Leslie was hurt in a vehicle accident, which rendered her disabled. Though being disabled, she managed to hold down various employment opportunities.
Leslie was a devout Believer, she knew God, and valued her relationship with Him. She enjoyed listening to and singing praises and uplifting His Name. Her faith remained strong. Over the years Leslie served in various facets of ministry. She served at TLB Outreach Ministries (Hopewell VA), Petersburg Christian Center (Petersburg, VA), Wings of Faith Ministries (Petersburg, VA), Infinite Spirit Ministries (Petersburg, VA) and Third Baptist Church (Petersburg, VA), where she regularly attended with her fiancé Michael Gholson until moving to Fredericksburg, VA. While in Fredericksburg, Leslie faithfully attended service at United Nations Church International from February - April 2020. She was a Women of God who believed in God, the Power of Prayer and she did not mind praising Him.
Leslie was well-known in her community, she was a mother, counselor, football coach, psalmist, prayer warrior, Leader, soccer mom, softball mom, cheerleader mom, Step Team Leader/Organizer, basketball mom, Van Driver, just to name a few. Leslie had a heart, that was so big, she loved people and wanted to see everyone happy by any means necessary. If you were hungry, she fed you, homeless she housed you, needed clothes she clothed you. She was compassionate, creative, and genuine, transparent, and she kept it real. Leslie posed an immeasurable amount of love for her family and friends, whom she adored spending time with.
She was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents, and her sister, Sabrina Lyons.
Leslie leaves to cherish a legacy of hope and love: her daughter, Takeila Cooper; sons, Jamar Cooper of Newport News, VA, and Javon Cooper of Petersburg, VA; grandsons, Quayvon Callahan, and Cameron Cooper; granddaughters, Avonni Cooper and Amaura Spratley; brothers, Samuel A. Cooper, Eddie Cooper, Jr., both of Newark NJ, and William Cooper (Lakisha) of Elizabeth, NJ, Lamar Pryor of Colorado Springs, CO, and Delmonte Pryor (Tiffany) of Willingboro, NJ; sister, Shawnette D. Pryor of Fredericksburg, VA; aunts, Viola Nelson of Petersburg, VA, Susie Tann of Raleigh, NC, and Selma Brown of Poughkeepsie, NY; uncles, Julius Cooper of Plainfield, NJ, Lennard Phillips of Colonial Heights, VA, and Joe Lyons of Connecticut; seven nephews; three nieces; one great niece; two great nephews; a host of other family members, godchildren, Latetia Blanding, Breanna Seward, Sierra Greene, Deja Rice, Deanna Bonner, Payton Walker, Tatyana Jones, Monte, Jhamra and Kemoni Hobbs, and Ashley Johnson-Ross; special friends, Tracy Callahan, George Massenburg, Theresa Chambliss and Lola Reese-Hobbs; bonus daughters, Whitney Warren and Ashley Pair; bonus sons, Arron Spratley and KayJuan Walker.
Service will be held 1:00 P.M. Thursday, May 7, 2020, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment will be private.
Viewing will be held from 10:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M. Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at the funeral establishment.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 6 to May 7, 2020