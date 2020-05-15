Home

LESLIE FRYAR
LESLIE P. FRYAR


1938 - 2020
LESLIE P. FRYAR Obituary
Leslie P. "Les" Fryar, 81, of Colonial Heights, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020. He was born on August 20, 1938, in Pennsylvania to the late Leslie Frank and Pauline Hoffman Fryar, and was the widower of Edna Dolores Williams Fryar. He was preceded in death by a younger sister, Paulette Fryar Angeloff; and a sister-in-law, Brenda Williams Berman. He was a longtime member of Wesley United Methodist Church, where he also served as an usher. Mr. Fryar proudly served in the United States Army Reserve during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He was a member of the Kiwanis Club and Colonial Heights Police Department Sentinel Program.
In a quote from his high school yearbook he wrote, "I'll never darken the doors of a school again." Ironically, he ended up teaching geometry and physics at Colonial Heights High School and was the director of guidance there. In the 1970's, he served as the assistant principal of Colonial Heights Junior High School. He later became the principal of Tussing Elementary School for 26 years. In his leisure time, he enjoyed fishing, woodworking, his Pittsburgh sports teams, and Hallmark movies. His handcrafted Christmas decorations reflected his boundless Christmas spirit. In addition, he served as Santa in the Colonial Heights Christmas parade and various city events. He is survived by two daughters, Tracy Lee Fryar and Tammy Fryar Kopp (Chuck); sister, Sandra Crooks; several nieces & nephews; and his granddog, Bonnie.
A memorial service will be held at Wesley United Methodist Church, Colonial Heights, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Leslie P. Fryar Scholarship Fund, c/o Tussing Elementary School, 5501 Conduit Road, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Arrangements by the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 15 to May 17, 2020
