LESLIE R. CABRINHA
Leslie Roy Cabrinha (Les), 77, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, after a brief illness.

He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara; children, Debra (Ray), Jessie (Michael), Leslie (Amaury), and Curtis (Nannett); five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; his sister, Ruth; and numerous nieces & nephews.

After graduation from high school, Les joined the Army, serving 20 years and rising to the rank of Master Sergeant. He then built a successful financial services business before retiring in 2015. Les was a member of The Church of the Sacred Heart, in Prince George, and was a lifetime member of The American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, National Association of Military Retirees, Disabled Veterans Association, Prince George Masonic Lodge 115, and The Hopewell Shrine Club.

A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020 in The Church of the Sacred Heart, 930 Community Lane, S. Prince George, Virginia 23805. His remains will rest between the hours of 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the Crater Road Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 3935 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, Virginia 23805. Interment will be held in the St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery, Makawao, Hawaii.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Church of The Sacred Heart, St. Joseph Church, 1294 Makawao Avenue, Makawao, Hawaii 96768, or to the Shriners Hospital for Children, 1310 Punahou Street, Honolulu, Hawaii 96826. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Reposing
11:00 - 04:00 PM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory
JUN
17
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
The Church of the Sacred Heart
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

