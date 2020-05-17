Home

More Obituaries for LESTER FISHEL
LESTER A. FISHEL

LESTER A. FISHEL Obituary
Lester A. Fishel, 98, of South Chesterfield, Virginia passed away on May 4, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, John E. and Katie F. Fishel, wives Captola B. Fishel and Fleta C. Fishel, brothers Lee, John and Roy Fishel, sisters Lula Jessup, Iva Grammer and Flossie Harlow and daughter Sandra Newcomb.
He is survived by daughters Linda Nunnally (Wade) and Peggy Fishel (Ted), son-in-law Randy Newcomb, grandsons Les Newcomb (Joyce), Brandon Nunnally (Kristy) and Patrick Nunnally, great-grandsons Lucas and P.J. Nunnally.
Lester was a truck driver for 40 years from coast to coast. He was a member of American Hunt Club, VFW, NRA and Dinwiddie Moose. He served in the U.S. Navy during WWII in Naval Aviation.
Funeral services will be private for immediate family, due to Covid-19 Virus, on May 22, 2020 at Southlawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to (online).
Published in The Progress-Index from May 17 to May 18, 2020
