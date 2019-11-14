Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
Resources
More Obituaries for LETHA WILLIAMS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LETHA MAE MYERS WILLIAMS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LETHA MAE MYERS WILLIAMS Obituary
Mrs. Letha Mae Myers Williams, 83, died Saturday, November 9, 2019, at her home in Petersburg, Virginia. She was born November 4, 1936, in Florence, South Carolina, to the late John and Nora Graham Myers. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Bertha Myers Whitaker and her brother, John Myers Jr. She left South Carolina and set her sights on New York, Boston, and later traveled the world as a military spouse and mother. She finished her career as an auditor (Ft. Lee, Virginia) at the early age of 70.

She was a devoted mother, lover of people and her life touched so many people in so many ways. Her interests included reading her devotions daily, family, gardening, and reading.

Letha is survived by her sister, Mae Belle Myers Henry; children, Sheila Williams Daughtry (Darryl), Michael Williams, Stanley Williams, and Pamela Williams Reid (Tranny); nine grandchildren; Stanley Williams, Latisha Williams, Markel Williams, Andrea Daughtry, Lorenzo Williams, Essence Williams, Darius Daughtry, Sydney Reid and Jordon Reid; three great-grandchildren, Zaria Williams, Canaan Williams, and Grayson Williams; a host of cousins, other relatives, and friends.

Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LETHA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -