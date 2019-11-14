|
Mrs. Letha Mae Myers Williams, 83, died Saturday, November 9, 2019, at her home in Petersburg, Virginia. She was born November 4, 1936, in Florence, South Carolina, to the late John and Nora Graham Myers. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Bertha Myers Whitaker and her brother, John Myers Jr. She left South Carolina and set her sights on New York, Boston, and later traveled the world as a military spouse and mother. She finished her career as an auditor (Ft. Lee, Virginia) at the early age of 70.
She was a devoted mother, lover of people and her life touched so many people in so many ways. Her interests included reading her devotions daily, family, gardening, and reading.
Letha is survived by her sister, Mae Belle Myers Henry; children, Sheila Williams Daughtry (Darryl), Michael Williams, Stanley Williams, and Pamela Williams Reid (Tranny); nine grandchildren; Stanley Williams, Latisha Williams, Markel Williams, Andrea Daughtry, Lorenzo Williams, Essence Williams, Darius Daughtry, Sydney Reid and Jordon Reid; three great-grandchildren, Zaria Williams, Canaan Williams, and Grayson Williams; a host of cousins, other relatives, and friends.
Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019