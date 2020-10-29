Mrs. Lettie Elizabeth Butcher, 85, of 15804 Cabinstick Road, Stony Creek, VA entered her eternal rest on October 23, 2020 in Kissimmee, FL. She was born on October 21, 1935, in Sussex County, VA to the late Richard and Myrtie Belle Jiles. She attended the Prince George County Public School System, graduating from The Disputana Training School in 1955. She accepted Christ and joined the Little Mount Baptist Church at an early age where she remained a faithful member. She also attended Hunting Quarter Baptist Church on a regular basis. She served and participated in ministries at both churches. First and third Sundays at Hunting Quarters and second and fourth Sundays at Little Mount. Lettie loved the Lord! Her faith carried her throughout life and through her illness.
Lettie worked as a cook at Steven Kent Restaurant for many years to earn a living. But most importantly, she was a blessing to her family and she enriched our lives in so many ways. She loved to work in her vegetable and flower gardens, it seemed she could make anything grow. She also loved to quilt, so you know you were special to her if she ever quilted one for you. Before moving to Florida, she was an active member of the Jarratt Senior Citizen Center. She loved traveling with the group participating in events and activities throughout the county. She participated with the Special Olympics and Relay for Life for the American Cancer Society. She never met a stranger, offering a kind word, a helping hand, and a warm smile to everyone she met. She was a loving wife, a doting mother and grandmother, a sister, a caregiver, a friend, and always everyone's "Favorite Auntie."
She was preceded in death by her husband, Spencer L. Butcher, Sr.; siblings, Freeman, Pernell, Horace, Columbus, George, Westley, Annie, and Martha Ann. Left to cherish her precious memories are her loving and devoted children, Mary Butcher Boone of Severn, MD, Spencer Jr. of Waverly, and Keith R. Butcher (Paula) of Kissimmee, FL; six grandchildren, Darian and Isaiah Boone, Dontae and Nakeitha (KeKe) Butcher, Michael Roberts, and Aaron (KiKi) McGruder; four great-grandchildren, Jacoby Boone, Isaac, Taniya, and Aamira McGruder; sister-in-law, Doris Jiles; devoted niece, Pecolia Scott (Raymond); devoted friend, Mrs. Phyllis Massenburg; a host of nieces, nephews, countless other relatives and friends.
Graveside service will be held 1:00 P.M., Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Hunting Quarter Baptist Church, 16166 Hunting Quarter Church Road, Stony Creek, VA, the Rev. Charles Davis, eulogist.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.