On Sunday, June 2, 2019, our hearts were saddened by the sudden loss of our loved one Bishop LeVan Lindburgh Kelley. He was born on June 22, 1951, to Bettie K. Mayfield and James Peterson in Petersburg, VA. The eldest son of ten children, he accepted Christ at the age of seven at Morning Star Baptist Church in Petersburg, VA.
He attended Giles B. Cook Elementary and Henry Williams Elementary Schools in Petersburg, VA. LeVan was a graduate of Peabody High School Class of 1969. After high school, LeVan joined the United States Army in the Military Police Division, being honorably discharged in 1971.
He attended Virginia State College (University) for two years, majoring in Elementary Education; the University of New York, majoring in Secondary Elementary Education, graduating with a Bachelors of Science. He also attended the University of New York Theological Academy in Albany, NY, with a Doctoral of Divinity Degree, and J. Sergeant Reynolds Community College, Richmond, VA with an Associate Degree in Psychology.
Bishop Kelly continued his education at Clergy Pentecostal Assembly of the World Inc., New York City, NY (1971-1973); Ordained Pastor of the Good Shepherd Baptist Alliance, St. Louis, MO (1973-1975); Minister of the Refuge Temple of Our Lord Jesus Christ, New York City, NY (1975-1978); Pastor of The Apostle of Today Inc., Richmond, VA (1978-1983); Pastor of High Power Church of Pillar Ground and Truth, Philadelphia, PA (1983-1986); Pastor and President of Tru-Vine Bibleway Temple Inc. Richmond, VA (1986-1996). During his 26 years of continuous service for Christ, he was ordained as Bishop.
Bishop Kelley was preceded in death by his wife, a blessed woman of God, Brenda Kelley; father, James Peterson; grandparents, Pearline Kelley and Liston Kelley; sisters, Paulette Kelley and Pearline Mayfield; brother, Wallace Lee; nephews, Quincey Mayfield and Lakeem Maxwell; a godson, Felix Neverson.
Bishop Kelley leaves to cherish his memories: his mother, Bettie Mayfield of Petersburg, VA; three sisters, Dale Watson (Thomas), Joan Kelley, Constance Crowder all of Petersburg, VA; three brothers, William Lee Jr., Brian Mayfield (Gwen) of Petersburg, VA, Mark Mayfield of Seattle, WA; four daughters, Melanie Robinson, La'Tychia Neverson, Elexius Kelley and Laveah Kelly; a son, Jalani Neverson; two stepchildren, Joshua Blake and Janiya Blake; six grandchildren, Jalani Neverson II, Pryneyah Neverson, Miazja Booker, Camari Cobbs, Jamar Evans, MSG Carlos Evans; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Service will be held 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Morning Star Baptist Church, 1660 Dupuy Road, Petersburg, VA. The interment will follow at Virginia Veterans Cemetery.
The family will assemble 10:00 a.m. the day of the service and will also receive friends at 1488 Halifax Street, Petersburg, VA.
