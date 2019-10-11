|
|
Mr. Lewis Booker-T Washington of 7119 Bull Hill Road, Prince George, VA, departed this life at Waverly Rehabilitation Center, Waverly, VA. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ella R. Washington; father, Lewis Washington; and mother, Mary Smith Washington; three brothers, Robert Washington and Randolph Washington; three sisters, Elvesta B. Jones, Lucille Robinson and Rosemary Thomas.
He accepted Christ at an early age and became a member of Harrison Grove Baptist Church. Lewis received his education in the Prince George County School System. He retired from Hercules in Hopewell with several years of service.
Lewis is survived by a devoted son and daughter-in-law, Lewis C. Washington (Glenda); one sister, Sylvia E. Roache (Eugene); a brother-in-law, Aurthur G. Robinson, Jr.; one sister-in-law, Phyliss J. Washington; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends too numerous to name.
Service will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Harrison Grove Baptist Church, 10415 Merchants Hope Road, South Prince George, VA, the Rev. Calvin Lewis, eulogist. The interment to follow at Mt. Sinai Memorial Park.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index on Oct. 11, 2019