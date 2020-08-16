Ms. Liddy Barrow was born September 16, 1960, to the late James David and Emma Louise Barrow. She gained her wings on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. She is survived by her son, Alphonso Mills III and three grandchildren, Aliana, Alphonso IV and Alia Mills.
A Graveside Service will be 2:00pm on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Waverly Cemetery. Public viewing will be Monday, August 17, 2020, from 10:00am to 5:00pm at Peace Funeral Home. Facemask and social distancing will be required at all services.
Professional Services entrusted to the Staff of Peace Funeral Home 237 Railroad Ave Waverly, VA, James Gay, Funeral Director. Condolences can be left at www.peacefuneralhome.org