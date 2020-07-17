1/1
LiDONNA M BROWN
1985 - 2020
On Monday, July 13, 2020, our hearts were saddened by the passing of our loved one, Ms. LiDonna Moenae Brown, 35, of Frederick, Maryland. She was born in Petersburg, Virginia on April 6, 1985, to Wanda T. Garris and James A. Brown, Jr. She graduated from Sussex Central High School in Sussex, Virginia.
LiDonna accepted Christ at an early age, and was a member of Galilee Baptist Church in Stony Creek. She loved to spread her beautiful smile and free spirited heart to all that knew her, and enjoyed spending time with her family and children.
She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Isaiah Taylor, Sr. and James Brown Sr. and her grandmother, Hazel Brown.
LiDonna is survived by her four loving children, JaBron, Jakiyah, Tyrell, and Aydien; her mother, Wanda Garris (James); father, James A. Brown, Sr. (Renita); two loving sisters, LaTarsha Marshall of Chester, VA and Janora Brown of Waverly, VA; one step-sister, Tameka Townsend (Al), two step-brothers, Marcus Garris (LaKisha) of Petersburg, VA and Derek Banks of Richmond, VA; grandmother, Eurgentine Taylor of Stony Creek, VA; step-grandmother, Molly Garris of Skippers, VA; two nieces, Takeiya Boone of Petersburg, VA and Danaysha Shaw of Sussex, VA; four aunts, Gwendolyn Johnson (Waverly) of Stony Creek, VA, Hazel Flowers (Ruben), Barbara Philips, and Linda Bates, all of Waverly, VA; five uncles, Isaiah Taylor, Jr. (Denise) of Chester, VA, Clinton Taylor (Thomasine), Donald Taylor, both of Petersburg, VA, Cobie Drew (Joyce) and Gerald (Yolanda) of Dinwiddie, VA; devoted friends, Heather Vaughn Green and family and Marquis Boone; a host of loving cousins, other relatives and friends.
Graveside service will be held 11:00 A.M., Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery, 750 Page Street, Petersburg, VA, Pastor Cashawn Parker, eulogist.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 South Avenue
Petersburg, VA 23803
804-732-8911
Memories & Condolences
July 16, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
LaToya Barnes-Blizzard
Family
July 16, 2020
Your smile, your laughter, just the way you are will forever be in my heart. Im gonna miss you like crazy... I love you Lidonna rest easy baby, till we meet again
Pamela Vernon
Friend
July 16, 2020
Katina White
Friend
July 16, 2020
I remember the first time I met you in that trailer park in Surry. You always were the life of the party and such a great friend. Our life took us in different directions, but I always look back at the warmth you and your family showed to my family and the great times we spent together. Hug my mom and dad up there, Ill keep your babies and your family in my nightly prayers, I love you ❤
Latoya Clarke-Bailey
Friend
July 16, 2020
To Tarsha and Mrs Wanda you have my sincere condolences from my family to yours
Demetric Parson
Friend
July 16, 2020
Praying for the kids and the family. I hope and pray that God see you all through this difficult time
Tysheka Davis
Classmate
July 16, 2020
To my fb friend Wanda Garris I am so sorry for the passing of your daughter. You and your family have most sincerest condolences. Earth Loss Is Heaven's Gain
Jackie Cookie Tyler
Friend
July 16, 2020
Rest easy lil cuz ❤❤❤
Yolanda Wyatt
Family
July 16, 2020
RIP u gonna be missed by so many
jeanai thomas
Teacher
July 16, 2020
Wanda I am sending my condolences and prayers to you and your family. I pray that God strengthen and comfort you all in your time of need. If there is anything I can do please let me know. Keeping you all in my prayers. ❤
Vickie Boone
Friend
July 16, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Tammy Artis-Stith
Friend
July 16, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Trice Mason
Friend
July 16, 2020
Just dont seem real at all. Ima miss your crazy self! Always knew how to make someone smile and laugh, no matter what. You was definitely one of a kind; cant nobody compare! I love you girl, fly high till I get to see you again!! Sending prayers for her babies, family and friends. ❤
Rena White
Friend
July 16, 2020
To The Brown, Taylor Family my heart was broken when i heard the news about Lidonna another child i loves as my own daughter. Whenever Lidonna will come to Petersburg, Va. She always stop by the house to say Hi Auntie, I Love You. These last two Holiday's she stop by Memorial Weekend & July 4th Weekend. Lidonna Auntie Loves You until we meet again. Lidonna you gain your wings now take your rest and watch over your four babies.
Thomasine Taylor
Family
July 15, 2020
Lidonna Brown I'm sure going to miss your big smile and your sweet silly personality and long hugs you are so loved and will never be forgotten until we meet again rest easy sweet lady ..prayers to your family
Angela Houston
Friend
July 15, 2020
It is definitely hard to believe that you are no longer here. Although I didn't cross paths with you often after high school, when I did see you, you always had a smile, a joke or getting sonebody in their place...lol. You will be missed LiDonna! Rest In Heaven!
Jamia Hines
Friend
July 15, 2020
I will love and miss you always sister
Janora Brown
Sister
July 15, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Catina Reavis
Family
July 15, 2020
Janora Brown
Sister
July 15, 2020
LiDonna we were more than just friends, we were family. It's hard to believe that I won't get to see you again. Know that you ALWAYS have a place in my heart and I will do whatever I can to help Aunt Wanda with the kids. I love you baby girl. Rest Easy!
Nikki Barnes
Family
July 15, 2020
Prayers to the family ladonna you will be missed
Latasha Rose
Friend
July 15, 2020
I'm going to miss you like crazy. When they say your wings were ready but my heart was not. It was not... At all. Til I see you again fly high babygirl!
Heather Green
Friend
July 15, 2020
We love youuu Donna ❤ You gone be missed
Diamond Sherell
Friend
July 15, 2020
Can't believe your gone so early. You will never be forgotten I can hear your voice and the laughter coming in the door. You gained your wings because God had a plan for you and he needed you. Fly high baby until I see again. Love you always and forever. Ma Marie
Sue Marie Brown
Friend
July 15, 2020
I love you so much Pooh, Imma miss your loving energy and smile you were truly a great friend until we meet again fly high my girl
Shanika Ellis
Friend
July 15, 2020
I am still at disbelief, LiDonna you had a infectious smile and personality that would light up the room. You were always jolly and in good spirits. I dont want to believe that you are no longer here. My prayers and heart go out to your children, mother, siblings and the entire family. We may not have been blood but we were family. love you Donna!
shayla white
Friend
July 14, 2020
Words just can't express how you are feeling. LiDonna had such a loving smile.Only GOD knows why. I can assure you that GOD will give you peace in the coming months.GOD bless the family. May she rest in peace.
Hope Brown
Acquaintance
July 14, 2020
This still do not seem real. We just saw you friday at the Mobil. Then i told you it was good seeing you in da country. I'm glad you did pull up. Still lost for words. RIH Dee. Say hi to BJ and Dee for me.
LaTeefah Farley
Friend
