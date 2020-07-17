On Monday, July 13, 2020, our hearts were saddened by the passing of our loved one, Ms. LiDonna Moenae Brown, 35, of Frederick, Maryland. She was born in Petersburg, Virginia on April 6, 1985, to Wanda T. Garris and James A. Brown, Jr. She graduated from Sussex Central High School in Sussex, Virginia.
LiDonna accepted Christ at an early age, and was a member of Galilee Baptist Church in Stony Creek. She loved to spread her beautiful smile and free spirited heart to all that knew her, and enjoyed spending time with her family and children.
She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Isaiah Taylor, Sr. and James Brown Sr. and her grandmother, Hazel Brown.
LiDonna is survived by her four loving children, JaBron, Jakiyah, Tyrell, and Aydien; her mother, Wanda Garris (James); father, James A. Brown, Sr. (Renita); two loving sisters, LaTarsha Marshall of Chester, VA and Janora Brown of Waverly, VA; one step-sister, Tameka Townsend (Al), two step-brothers, Marcus Garris (LaKisha) of Petersburg, VA and Derek Banks of Richmond, VA; grandmother, Eurgentine Taylor of Stony Creek, VA; step-grandmother, Molly Garris of Skippers, VA; two nieces, Takeiya Boone of Petersburg, VA and Danaysha Shaw of Sussex, VA; four aunts, Gwendolyn Johnson (Waverly) of Stony Creek, VA, Hazel Flowers (Ruben), Barbara Philips, and Linda Bates, all of Waverly, VA; five uncles, Isaiah Taylor, Jr. (Denise) of Chester, VA, Clinton Taylor (Thomasine), Donald Taylor, both of Petersburg, VA, Cobie Drew (Joyce) and Gerald (Yolanda) of Dinwiddie, VA; devoted friends, Heather Vaughn Green and family and Marquis Boone; a host of loving cousins, other relatives and friends.
Graveside service will be held 11:00 A.M., Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery, 750 Page Street, Petersburg, VA, Pastor Cashawn Parker, eulogist.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.