I remember the first time I met you in that trailer park in Surry. You always were the life of the party and such a great friend. Our life took us in different directions, but I always look back at the warmth you and your family showed to my family and the great times we spent together. Hug my mom and dad up there, Ill keep your babies and your family in my nightly prayers, I love you ❤

Latoya Clarke-Bailey

Friend