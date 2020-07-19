Donna you were always the life of the party... always had everyone smiling and laughing.. we hadn't really spoken that much in a few years because life took us on different paths but one things for sure, when we did talk you were quick to say you and Heather were bout to make a roadtrip.. God definitely had a plan for you but no one here on this earth was ready.. sure gonna miss you fly high boo... save us all a seat with you.. watch over those babies and the family baby girl... We love you now and always

Sherry Poole

Friend