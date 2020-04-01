|
|
Lieselotte House, 89, of Petersburg passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020. Born December 22, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Wilhelm Zimmer and Anna Kraft, and was also preceded in death by her husband, Edward Allen House. She was a former District 24B Governor for the Lions Club. She is survived by her children, William Calvin House, Robert Edward House and wife, Patricia, Elizabeth House Weller; grandchildren, Whitney Elizabeth Drew and husband, Amos, Lindsey Anne Hudson and husband, Scott, Derek House, Caelyn Reyher; and four great-grandchildren, Harrison, Emery, Barrett Snead, and Oliver Hudson. Interment will be private in Southlawn Memorial Park. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Stroke Foundation, https://americanstroke.org/donate/ or Leader Dogs for the Blind, https://www.leaderdog.org/donate/. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020