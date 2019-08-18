Home

E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
LIESEL0TTE LEE


1929 - 2019
LIESEL0TTE LEE Obituary
Lieselotte Lee, 90, of Dinwiddie, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019. She was born on July 20, 1929, to the late Heinerich and Mariea Frischkorn in Hanau, Germany. Mrs. Lee was passionate about cooking and baking, and loved to be sure that everyone was well fed. She was a kind and devoted mother and grandmother and will be missed by all those who had the honor of loving her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Francis S. Lee; and son, Francis S. Lee, Jr.
She is survived by her daughters, Sylvia Salvatore (Karl), Henrietta Casey (Donnie), and Heidi Resurrection (Joe); daughter-in-law, Connie Lee; sisters, Renate Atkinson and Jutta; five grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; roommate and best friend, Jean Paige; and all of her friends at Dinwiddie Health and Rehab.
All services will remain private.
Arrangements made by the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave, Floor 17, Chicago, Illinois 60601.
Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com .
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019
