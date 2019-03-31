Home

LILLIAN ALICE (LONG) GREEN


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
LILLIAN ALICE (LONG) GREEN Obituary
Lillian Alice Long Green, of Colonial Heights, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019. Mrs. Green was born in Wakefield, VA, to the late Lawrence and Lucie Long on April 2, 1938. She was a retired teacher and a member of Immanuel Baptist Church, Colonial Heights. She is survived by her husband, Leon Green; sons, Steven Green (Donna) and David Green; grandchildren, Jason, Julia and Kylie Green; and siblings J. Lawrence Long and Betty Long Robinson. All services will remain private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019
