|
|
Lillian Beasley Kirkland, 95, of Lexington, South Carolina, formally of Petersburg, passed away on May 27, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert M. Kirkland. She is survived by her son, Dr. James Kirkland; brother, Richard Beasley; sisters, Nellie Birkenholz and Ethel Sherman and many nieces and nephews. Lillian retired from Brown and Williamson Tobacco Company after 43 years of service. During her time there, she also served as the financial secretary and treasurer for the T.W.I.U. She was a long time member of Monumental Baptist Church in Petersburg. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. To 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 30, at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Home, where a 11:00 a.m. funeral service will be held on Friday, May 31. Interment to follow in Blandford Cemetery. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 30 to May 31, 2019