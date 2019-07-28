|
Mrs. Lillian Harper, affectionately known as "Noon," 84, of 28009 Perkins Road, North Dinwiddie, VA, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Chippenham Medical Center, Richmond, VA.
She was born on April 13, 1935, to the late William Henry Harper and Nolie Reid Harper. Lillian was employed with Brown and Williamson Tobacco Company until they closed. She later went to Mayfair House in Petersburg, VA, where she worked numerous years until her health declined. She was a native of Dinwiddie County.
She received her education from Dinwiddie Training School, where she was a 1954 graduate. She gave her life to Christ at an early age at Providence Baptist Church in Prince George, where she was a member of the Missionary Ministry.
Lillian was very soft spoken and kind. She loved her family; anyone who encountered her fell in love with her kind and soft nature. She was a strong and hardworking woman who never gave up and fought to the very end. She was an astonishing woman who will never be forgotten and always remembered.
Lillian was preceded in death by two sisters, Thelma Harper and Dorothy Bonner; five brothers, William Harper, Ernest Harper, Spencer Harper, Johnny Harper and James Harper.
Lillian leaves to cherish her memory: two devoted children, Denise Harper (LaShaun) and Charles W. Harper (Annie), all of Dinwiddie; two grandsons that were the apple of her eye, Cameron Jordan and Covian Rhoads, both of Dinwiddie; sister-in-law, Grace Harper of Carson; extended children, Ursula Pegram, Sandra Giving ((Hayward), Angelia P. Booker (Stewart), Gail Washington, Marvin Goode Sr. and Clinton Parham (Sandra); one extended grandson, Frankie Jonson (Shirley) of Carson; two extended great-granddaughters, Kimberly Johnson and Shermika Rose (William), both of Carson; six nieces, Frances Clark (William), Veronica Harper, Laura Gholson, Doretha Zimmerman, Vern Hubbard and Mary Anderson (Christopher); six nephews, Spencer Harper Jr. Calvin Harper (Charlene), William Harper III (Ruby), Alfornia Harper (Sandra), Cornelius Harper (Angela) and Bernard Harper (Laura); devoted friend, Joyce Ann Jordan; long-time friend, Barbara Morgan; a host of great nieces, great nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Service will be held 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Providence Baptist Church, 15901 Providence Road, VA, Bishop Marcus Campbell, eulogist. The interment to follow at Southlawn Memorial Park.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from July 28 to July 29, 2019