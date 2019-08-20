Home

J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
(804) 458-8516
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home
820 W. Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA
LILLIAN LOUISE BOSHER GRUBBS


1928 - 2019
LILLIAN LOUISE BOSHER GRUBBS Obituary
Lillian Louise Bosher Grubbs passed away on August 17, 2019. She was born on June 12, 1928, in Stony Creek, VA, to the late Robert Carlton Bosher and Fannie Green Bosher. She was preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, Maurice Elmer Grubbs in 1978. She was also preceded by three sisters, Pauleen Watkins, Nora Cox, and Gloria Davis; and a brother, Claiborne Bosher. She moved to Colonial Heights as a young girl and lived there most of her life. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.

She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Linda Grubbs Sullivan; son, Robert Lindly Grubbs; four grandchildren, Jennifer Sullivan Short (J.P. Short), Michael Sullivan, Jr., Robert Grubbs, Jr, and Melissa Grubbs Echler; and seven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by one brother, Carlton Bosher; numerous nieces and nephews; and dear friend, Marlene Waymack and her family.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home with a visitation one hour prior. Interment will follow at Southlawn Memorial Park. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019
